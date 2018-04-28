GABF ‘Road to Mecca V’ at CASH… Dyna’s Ravens versus Bounty Colts in final tonight – Timeka Marshall to provide half-time entertainment

There has been much hype in the basketball fraternity and on social media surrounding the final of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s (GABF) National Club Championship; Road to Mecca V, and come this evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), its either Colts will win a third consecutive title or the inaugural victors, Ravens, will grab their second title and the $600,000 grand cash prize.

The final will follow an almost equally hyped third place playoff which is expected to be keenly contested between Retrieve Raiders and Kobras from 19:00hrs.

There is also much buzz about the half time shows tonight and yesterday during a press brief at the Pegasus Hotel, Guyanese recording artist Timeka Marshall, confirmed that she will be on show to provide a 15-minute performance.

Timeka Marshall elated, “It’s a pleasure (to perform during the basketball finals), I’ve been to the Sports Hall before and I’m aware of what the Basketball vibe there is like since entertainment and sports work hand in hand.” Marshall expressed confidence of a good finals’ night and hailed the tournament since she believes that, “Sports plays a major role for youths and community development and I can’t wait to see the atmosphere tomorrow.”

In addition, the GABF cheerleaders will contribute to the entertainment, while lucky fans will have the opportunity to shoot from half court to win an IPhone X Smartphone valued at $300,000.

Raven’s Darcel Harris, posited that, “It’s nice to be in the final. Colts is a great team with a lot of up-tempo and quality basketball. We (Ravens) have been in good form as well and we intend to come out and put on a clinical showing in the final.”

Shane Webster is arguably the best player in the tournament so far with a whopping 86 rebounds from five games to highlight part of his statistics but Harris who described the center as “A beast of a player” hinted that Ravens have a plan to stop him, while iterating that Ravens also have a game plan.

Head of the Guyana Basketball Officials Council (GBOC), Dexter Douglas, thanked his officials for the good and hard work they have been doing and he wished luck to all of the teams competing tonight.

Ravens will gear up in orange kits, while the two-time defending Champions, Colts, will be draped in their black kit, and fans are urged to wear the corresponding colours of their team.

The runners up of the tournament will receive $400,000, while the winner of the 3rd place playoff will pocket $300,000. Meanwhile, the MVP will pocket $200,000 with the player with the most points, most rebounds and most improved player each receiving $100,000 each.