Fire strikes King St. store

A business owner is now counting his losses after a fire broke out yesterday at his King Street business. The fire, believed to be electr

ical in origin, damaged the bond section of Standard Distributors Limited around 15:00 hrs yesterday

Firefighters quickly responded to the call and managed to quell the blaze that had already destroyed half of the bond. Water had to be accessed from a canal at the end of the street, however the ranks managed to contain the fire to one building. They were praised for their efforts.

The store sells a variety of stationery and household appliances. According to the manager, D.Singh, there was a substantial amount of losses, but no one was injured.