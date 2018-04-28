Demerara Distillers Limited supports Archery Guyana Coaching Clinic

Archery Guyana getting set to host Guyana’s first-ever Level 1 Archery Coaching Course. After successfully collaborating with World Archery Americas, Archery Guyana was able to make arrangements for renowned international Coach, Mr. Phillip Graves to come to Guyana to conduct this 8-day Level 1 Archery Coaching Course which commences this weekend. Participants include members from Archery Guyana and other sports personnel from Regions 1, 3, 8 and 9 who have already started arriving in Georgetown after collaboration with the National Sports Commission.

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) kindly came on board as a sponsor for the water refreshments for this eight day intense course. Thanks were extended at the hand-over at the Company’s Main office at Diamond, East Bank Demerara by Mr. Ryan McKinnon to Mr. Larry Wills, the Marketing Manager of DDL.

Archery Guyana also wishes to acknowledge the usual un-hesitating support of DDL over the years and to Ms. Sharda Veeren-Chand for making this much-needed contribution possible.