Cotton Tree Village and Sports Day set for May 13

The Cotton Tree Community of West Coast Berbice is expected to come alive on Sunday 13th May. The occasion will be the Village Day which will be held in collaboration with friends and families of the village and the Innovation 360 promotion group. The starting time is 09.00hrs.

The day’s event is expected to feature Cricket, Dominoes and Football among other games, while a number of novelty events are also expected to feature. There will also be a talent show in addition all patrons who enter the ground will be given a coupon for a special gift drawing which will be labelled “Village Appreciation Prize”.

In addition money blowing Cage / ball” will also be set up for an opportunity to “grab” cash.

The elderly, children and all mothers will also be given a treat and hampers since its mother’s day.

Among cricket teams expected to participate are Port Mourant, Cotton Tree, De’ Edward and Blairmont amongst others.

Hampers will be distributed and special prizes will be up for grabs for team and patrons.

According to a release from the organisers the idea of the village day stems from a call made by His Excellency President David Granger’s back in 2017. The President in a speech called for all communities and villages to celebrate their history and showcase themselves on the national platform as they unite and show cohesiveness amongst their people.

Interested persons can contact 611-005-5 / 687-9009.