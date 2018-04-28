CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Lady Jags held by Suriname yesterday; face T&T tomorrow in final match

Guyana’s Lady Jag’s recorded their second draw of the Caribbean Football Union Women’s Challenge Series when they were held by neighbours Suriname 2-2 at the Ato Boldon Stadium Couva, yesterday afternoon.

Scoring for the Lady Jags were Tiandi Smith and Brittany Persaud. Head Coach Dr. Ivan Joseph in summing up the performance of his charges said that the Technical Staff took the decision to start a few new players in different positions and was to evaluate and asses and learn more about them.

”I thought that Tiandi did a nice job, she was involved in the first goal, Lakeisha Pearson continues to be a dangerous threat on the wing and Horicia Adams came in the last 15 minutes of the game and really held her own, that was her senior women’s national team debut and I thought she was a bright spot.”

Coach Joseph noted that there is still a lot of work, noting that some technical errors were made that resulted in the opposition scoring.

”Was disappointing because our road to the next round goes through Suriname and we had multiple opportunities and we didn’t capitalise. That’s been the pattern for the last two games because if you’ve looked at the number of opportunities and chances we’ve out-chanced the team both times but our failure to have composure around the six and eighteen have been critical in our breakdowns.”

The Head Coach however acknowledged that a number of the players are now coming off a winter break in Canada or have not been doing significant training so repetition is what is now needed so that more can be demanded of them.

”That’s why this is such a great opportunity for us to really just get our timing down and work on the technical aspects of our game.”

Looking ahead to the final game tomorrow against regional powerhouse Trinidad and Tobago, Joseph admitted that the Twin Island Republic ladies are in another class.

”We would be lying to say ok, we’re going to do exactly what we did against Suriname and Grenada. We know that we let six points get away from us, I don’t want to mislead you and say that we are happy with that and we always are looking to win but in Trinidad we’ve got to take a different approach.”

He shared the Trinidad team which is being coached by Jamaal Shabazz, former Guyana National Senior Men’s Coach, has been together for the past four to five months, training four days per week and would have played multiple matches.

”Trinidad is now where we would be in July and so we’ve got to employ a different tactical scheme.”

The Technical staff will be brain storming to come up with a plan to nullify the ladies from Soca Country: “Aggressive flank playing, runner from behind and just players that are shifty on the ball.”

Lady Jags starting X1: Aneesa O’ Brien 01 (Goalkeeper), Nikkita Persaud 03 (Captain), Rylee Traicpff (28), Jade Vyfhuis (06), Alison Heydorn (08), Brittany Persaud (09), Mariam El-Masri (10), Tiandi Smith (16), Lakeisha Pearson (13), Annalisa Vincent (14), Jessica Meyers(17).