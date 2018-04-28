25th Victory Valley Royals Reunion on tomorrow – Coach Linden ‘Sancho’ Alphonso to be among those honoured

Latest update April 28th, 2018 12:59 AM
As Linden’s top club celebrates its 25th year as a club the club will hold a reunion tomorrow where its founder Linden Alphonso and his brother and first president Dereck Alphonso will be present in the area where the club was berthed.
For the past quarter of a century the club had remained consistent and strong and last December placed second in the national Club championship when they lost to Bounty Colts 85-82 in the final.
Their first coach and the person who brought the club into existence, Linden Alphonso, is here and will be honoured for his contribution to the sport where after its formation in 1993 Alphonso was given the Head Coach job for the national Women’s team, which brought home the lone championship in basketball when they won the 1996 Caricom Basketball Championship in Trinidad and Tobago.
Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrendell, President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation, Nigel Hinds and Member of Parliament Jermaine Figuiera will be among those at the presentation ceremony set for 16.00hrs at the Community centre in Victory Valley where a bill board will also be unveiled.
The day-long activities will begin with a basketball work out at 8:00hrs on the back court in Victory Valley where the team was formed under the guidance of Linden Alphonso and his brother Dereck who became its first president.
Fish fry and a lime and other events are carded for tomorrow where Linden Alphonso and a number of players will be honoured for their contribution to the club over the years.
