YBG/NSBF Regionals… Girls’ division tip off with wins for Marian, Tutorial and PC

Latest update April 27th, 2018 12:55 AM
Play in the female segment of the Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regonals bounced off with the girl’s Under-19 division yesterday afternoon at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue, with three games.
President’s College, the defending champions defeated Marian Academy 14-8 in the feature game with Lydia Roberts netting eight points for the winners while Jada Mohan had six points for the losers.
In the opening game, St. Rose’s High School defeated School of the Nation’s 33-1 in a very lopsided encounter. Ashley Khan led the way for Rose’s with a game-high 12 points. In the second game of afternoon, Tutorial High School defeated tournament debutants Bladen Hall Multilateral 9-2, Benique Ross top scored with 5 points.
The tournament which is being sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company, the National Sports Commission (NSC), Banks DIH and Ministry of Education (MOE) continues today at the same venue with five group round-robin matches, three in the boy’s Under-16 division and two in the boy’s Under-19.
Apr 27, 2018Play in the female segment of the Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regonals bounced off with the girl’s Under-19 division yesterday afternoon at the...
Apr 27, 2018
Apr 27, 2018
Apr 27, 2018
Apr 27, 2018
Apr 27, 2018
President Granger cautioned that Guyana must be careful how it copies things from abroad. He was reacting to a question... more
This is the first in a series of columns, which will critically examine the politics of Cheddi Jagan. This series of articles... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Attending a World Bank meeting on April 16, I was shocked to hear a senior official of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]