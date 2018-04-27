YBG/NSBF Regionals… Girls’ division tip off with wins for Marian, Tutorial and PC

Play in the female segment of the Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regonals bounced off with the girl’s Under-19 division yesterday afternoon at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue, with three games.

President’s College, the defending champions defeated Marian Academy 14-8 in the feature game with Lydia Roberts netting eight points for the winners while Jada Mohan had six points for the losers.

In the opening game, St. Rose’s High School defeated School of the Nation’s 33-1 in a very lopsided encounter. Ashley Khan led the way for Rose’s with a game-high 12 points. In the second game of afternoon, Tutorial High School defeated tournament debutants Bladen Hall Multilateral 9-2, Benique Ross top scored with 5 points.

The tournament which is being sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company, the National Sports Commission (NSC), Banks DIH and Ministry of Education (MOE) continues today at the same venue with five group round-robin matches, three in the boy’s Under-16 division and two in the boy’s Under-19.