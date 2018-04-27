Latest update April 27th, 2018 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

YBG/NSBF Regionals… Girls’ division tip off with wins for Marian, Tutorial and PC

Apr 27, 2018 Sports 0

Tutorial’s Benique Ross looks for a pass following a rebound in the team’s 9-2 win over Bladen Hall yesterday.

Play in the female segment of the Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regonals bounced off with the girl’s Under-19 division yesterday afternoon at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue, with three games.
President’s College, the defending champions defeated Marian Academy 14-8 in the feature game with Lydia Roberts netting eight points for the winners while Jada Mohan had six points for the losers.
In the opening game, St. Rose’s High School defeated School of the Nation’s 33-1 in a very lopsided encounter. Ashley Khan led the way for Rose’s with a game-high 12 points. In the second game of afternoon, Tutorial High School defeated tournament debutants Bladen Hall Multilateral 9-2, Benique Ross top scored with 5 points.
The tournament which is being sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company, the National Sports Commission (NSC), Banks DIH and Ministry of Education (MOE) continues today at the same venue with five group round-robin matches, three in the boy’s Under-16 division and two in the boy’s Under-19.

Ashley Khan – St. Rose’s High School

More in this category

Sports

YBG/NSBF Regionals… Girls’ division tip off with wins for Marian, Tutorial and PC

YBG/NSBF Regionals… Girls’ division tip off with wins for...

Apr 27, 2018

Play in the female segment of the Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regonals bounced off with the girl’s Under-19 division yesterday afternoon at the...
Read More
CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Guyana face Suriname today following 0-0 draw with Grenada

CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Guyana face...

Apr 27, 2018

Anthony Drayton plays undefeated to win Georgetown Chess Classic

Anthony Drayton plays undefeated to win...

Apr 27, 2018

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 cricket Berbice face U-17s in tomorrow’s final after flattening Essequibo following Anderson’s 5-12

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 cricket...

Apr 27, 2018

Elite League All Stars to face President’s XI @Leonora tomorrow night – Players to showcase skills for shot at National selection

Elite League All Stars to face President’s XI...

Apr 27, 2018

FIBA/GABF conduct successful developmental regional workshop

FIBA/GABF conduct successful developmental...

Apr 27, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Cheddi did not capitulate

    This is the first in a series of columns, which will critically examine the politics of Cheddi Jagan. This series of articles... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]