Prisoner found hanging after convicted of simple larceny

A 53-year-old man was found hanging in the lockups of the Mahdia Police Station around 15:00 hrs on Wednesday, hours after he was convicted of simple larceny.

Sameer Khan, of 111 Miles, Mahdia, allegedly used his belt to commit the act.

Two other prisoners were in the cell, but they were reportedly asleep when the incident occurred.

Police said that Khan was charged with stealing a quantity of bottles. He appeared in the Mahdia Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

After pleading guilty, he was fined $50,000 with an alternative of 18 months’ imprisonment.

He was then placed in the Mahdia Police Station lockups with two other prisoners.

Around 15:00 hrs, ranks at the station reportedly heard strange sounds coming from the lockups.

Upon checking, they found Khan dangling from his makeshift noose.