Missing vendor was key witness in son’s murder PI-testified against him in court

By Malisa Playter- Harry

Police are likely to pursue a bizarre theory today that just may help them unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Crabwood Creek wholesale vendor, Saee

d ‘Sayo’ Hamid.

The 56-year-old wholesale and food vendor left his home at Lot 41 Queenstown, Corriverton, Berbice on April 18, last, without allegedly telling the youngest of his four children, where he was heading.

He reportedly told his family that he would return before nightfall to prepare dinner.

The relatives said that he never returned.

Kaieteur News has since learnt that one of Hamid’s sons, 23-year-old Asif Hamid, is on remand for the murder of a cattle and rice farmer from Number 36 Village in July 2015.

The farmer, Henry “Beminal” Lalman, 78, was strangled and buried in the son’s backyard. It is the same property where Saeed Hamid lives.

The accused was one of his alleged victim’s customers, and operated a butcher shop and restaurant.

During the preliminary inquiry at the Magistrate’s Court in Springlands before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, Saeed Hamid, the father of the accused, had given detailed evidence against his son.

A source told this publication that Mr. Hamid and his wife at the time, both gave evidence against their son, but the mother was somewhat reluctant to do so.

It was during the Preliminary Inquiry that Mr. Hamid and his wife separated.

The matter was reportedly committed to the High Court for trial and Mr. Hamid was expected to be a key witness.

A sister of the missing man said that her nephew (Hamid’s youngest son) came to her bottom flat on April 19, and said that his father had not returned home.

” He tell me how he daddy gone and do business. I’m worried that so much days gone and he can’t return home back. If we find he, me go really feel happy for that,” the distraught woman said.

She explained that only recently her brother secured a ten-year visa and would travel overseas to bring back items to sell.

When contacted, Divisional Commander Lyndon Alves, explained that he was unaware that the missing man was a witness against his son.

He also said that police have no new leads on Hamid’s whereabouts.

The vendor reportedly left home and told his youngest son that he will be back before night falls to prepare dinner as he usually would.

“He said daddy talked about going up Rosignol side (West Coast Berbice) the night prior and he will be back before night to prepare dinner that my brother should have snacks before going to lessons,” the eldest son had said.

“I got the call from my brother around 9:00 PM and I immediately called my dad but his phone was off.”

Kaieteur News was also told that Hamid had mentioned to friends that he might be heading to Parika, West Coast Demerara to ply his trade.

Anyone with information that may lead to Saeed Hamid being found can make urgent contact with the nearest police station or his son on cell number 612-6598.