Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 cricket Berbice face U-17s in tomorrow’s final after flattening Essequibo following Anderson’s 5-12

A Man-of-the-Match performance from Kelvon Anderson who followed-up his 5-12 with an unbeaten top score of 15, provided Berbice with their third win when they beat Essequibo yesterday at the Tuschen Ground in the final preliminary round match of the Hand-in-Hand 50-over Inter-County U-19 cricket tournament.

Anderson took 5-12 from six overs of controlled Medium pace and got support from left-arm spinner Keith Simpson who had 3-7 from 7.1 overs as Essequibo laboured to 59 all out in 24.1 overs on a track with plenty of moisture and a sluggish outfield.

Kurt Lovell, who was run out for 12 in overcast conditions, was the only batsman to reach double figures in another low scoring game while extras top scored with 21 which included 20 wides.

With the sun back out in all its glory, Anderson, one of only three batsmen with a century in the three-day format, scored a carefully constructed unbeaten 15 and looked the most complete batsman and the only one to adjust his stroke-play to the slow surface which provided lots of bounce and turn for the spinners as Berbice struggled to 60 in 28.4 overs.

Alex Algoo, who also scored a hundred in the three-day format and Junior Sinclair added 49 for the first wicket in Berbice’s first two matches but yesterday they could only put together 26 before Algoo (13) edged left-arm spinner Joel Fortune (2-14) to first slip.

Sinclair made a consorted effort to curb his aggressive instincts before he was LBW for 13 with victory eight runs away. Kevin Sinclair tried to hit Fortune into orbit before he had scored only to give mid-off an easy catch while Javed Karim (1) played back to Besham Mosses and was bowled.

When Garfield Benjamin was LBW to Sherlan Anthony (2-11) for a duck, the new three-day Champions had lost two wickets for no run; the score was 52-5. However Anderson, who played the ball late and did not try to hit it in the air, batted with common sense and along with Trevon Stanislous (4) who swept Mosses for four to win the match, were undefeated when the game ended at Lunch. The final is set for tomorrow at Lusignan between Berbice and the National U-17s from 09:30hrs. (Sean Devers)