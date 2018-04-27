Latest update April 27th, 2018 12:55 AM

GSSF pay courtesy call on Chief-of-Staff, Guyana Defence Force

Apr 27, 2018 Sports 0

Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Patrick West (center) pose with GDF and GSSF officials following the meeting from left, Col. Ronald Hercules, Aleemul Ali, Ray Beharry, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, GSSF President Mr. Ryan McKinnon and Col. Nazrul Hussain.

Directors of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) led by President Ryan McKinnon paid a courtesy call on the Chief-of-Staff, Guyana Defence Force at the Defence Headquarters, Camp Ayangana, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, recently.
During the visit they discussed with the Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Patrick West, Col. Nazrul Hussain and Col. Ronald Hercules their plans for the future and gave an update as to the progress of the GSSF and its programmes thus far.
The Chief-of-Staff, wished the Foundation well in their future to continue sport shooting in Guyana. Since its inception, the GSSF has enjoyed the kind assistance with the GDF and the use of the Range at Timehri for its shooting events. Topics discussed included the increase of collaboration between the GDF & the GSSF, the Foundation’s supporting role in assistance with steel challenge shooting as a sport on the GDF sports calendar, financing for the upgrade of the GDF indoor pistol range, establishment of a sport shooting Unit and the newly instituted range rental fees for the Timehri rifle range.
The Foundation looks forward to continued collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force.

