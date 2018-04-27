Grand Coastal Hotel Annual Golf Tourney For Tomorrow

Grand Coastal, with motto “your number one choice for business or pleasure accommodations in Guyana, South America,” will host their annual Golf Tournament tomorrow from 12:30hrs at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC).

When Mr. Kevin Daby, Chief Executive Officer of the Grand Coastal Hotel and Conference Centre handed over the sponsorship cheque he indicated that it was their pleasure to continue supporting this event for the 12th year noting that it was started by his father in support of golfing in Guyana.

Grand Coastal Hotel, the willing and ready sole partner to DIGICEL in the 2016 sponsorship of the annual Guyana Open international Golf tournament, has this year began partnering with the LGC by formally inviting its guests to consider playing at the Golf Club – for which coaching lessons are free to them – as part of their itinerary while at the Hotel and Conference Centre.

Up for grabs in this weekend’s tournament are prizes for 1st to 4th Best Net scores, the Best Gross score, a Longest Drive (off a designated tee-box), and the Nearest to a designated Pin.

(The flagpole placed in the hole on the Green is called a Pin.) Once again, the public is invited to attend free of cost whilst enjoying the ambience of the improved Lusignan Golf Course. Tournaments usually last about 4 hours. Golf Tip: For those learning the game, here is a quick brief on Golf scoring and Handicaps. For amateur golfers, the Net score is the value used to evaluate winners – the lowest Net score is the 1st place winner.

A handicap is the number of points the player gets as an advantage, and it is subtracted from the players Gross or total score to determine his or her Net score. For example, consider two players of handicap 10 and 20.

If they both score a Gross of 80 strokes, then the 10 handicap player is given a Net of 70 strokes, while the 20 handicap player is given a Net of 60 strokes. Consider two players one of handicap 5 and the other of handicap 25.

If they both score a Gross of 100, then the 5 handicapper is given a Net of 95, while the 25 handicapper is given a Net of 75. Generally, the more skillful the player isthe lower is their handicap, so that the handicap system encourages less skillful players (higher handicappers) to still compete and have an opportunity to obtain a winning Net score.