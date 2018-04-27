Four of dem mek a mess of Guyana

When Exxon seh dat it find oil, Soulja Bai put a special team fuh look out fuh Guyana. Dem was suppose to tek care and mek sure Guyana get de best deal.

Instead, dem mek every Guyanese holding dem head and hollering because dem seeing dem money floating away.

All because Soulja Bai put Harmon, Greenidge, Trotman, and Gaskin. De four of dem plus two more, Patterson and Jordan, sell out Guyana fuh nutten to dem oil company.

And today, four of dem got de nerve to still deh talking a set of sheet wha don’t mek sense bout dem one-sided oil contracts.

Dis was always Guyana destiny from de day de four of dem born. And dem change dem name since then.

Harmon fuss name was Brodwell; Greenidge fuss name was Kenneth; Trotman fuss name was Conrad and Gaskin is still Dominic to dis day.

All four of dem got de same father but different mothers. When all of dem became adults, dem boys hear dem ask fuh a sit down meeting wid dem father. Dem wanted to find out from him why he give dem those names, and what is de meaning…?

De father she, he don’t like to remember to think about wha dem doing pun dis earth. He seh dis will be de first and last time I will tell you guys.

He seh tek de first three letters of your names and join dem together. You will find de answer.

And please, dat’s all fuh tonight.

Talk half and dat’s all fuh today from dem boys.