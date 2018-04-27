Latest update April 27th, 2018 12:55 AM

FIBA/GABF conduct successful developmental regional workshop

Apr 27, 2018 Sports 0

Some of the participants are taken through the paces.

The recently concluded regional coaching session for basketball coaches and referees which was hosted by the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has been hailed a success by many of the participants.
The training programme which was held for a period of one week in Guyana, saw referees, commissioners, table officials, coaches, and players from the host country along with Suriname, Grenada, Bahamas and Barbados participating.
The training camp was designed to improve the officiating team in International Basketball Federation (FIBA) member federations, regionally, and identify potential prospects at National Level to be future FIBA Referees in order to support Licensing 2019.
The workshop which was facilitated by the GABF and was held both at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and Palm Court saw over 18 persons in attendance.
Attendees were thought the FIBA rules; travel violation, unsportsmanlike foul and contact-criteria, in addition to officiating; diagnosis and elaboration of the plan of action to improve officiating. The training was conducted by the following instructors: Mr. Frederick Brow (FA National Instructor – Bahamas) and Mr. Roberto Vázquez (FIBA Referee – Olympic Games 2016 & World Cup 2014.

