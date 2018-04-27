Fake doctor rapes teen, sentenced to 25 years in jail

Latest update April 27th, 2018 12:55 AM
Apr 27, 2018 Court Stories, News 0
Apr 27, 2018Play in the female segment of the Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regonals bounced off with the girl’s Under-19 division yesterday afternoon at the...
Apr 27, 2018
Apr 27, 2018
Apr 27, 2018
Apr 27, 2018
Apr 27, 2018
President Granger cautioned that Guyana must be careful how it copies things from abroad. He was reacting to a question... more
This is the first in a series of columns, which will critically examine the politics of Cheddi Jagan. This series of articles... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Attending a World Bank meeting on April 16, I was shocked to hear a senior official of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]