Fake doctor rapes teen, sentenced to 25 years in jail

A Linden native has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping a teenage girl while pretending that he was medically certified to help her. Trevon Giles, a married father of one was charged with two counts of Rape of a Child Under 16.According to the allegations, on January 14, 2016 in the County of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration of a child under 16. The second count alleged that on January 17, 2016 in the County of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration of a child under 16.Giles underwent a trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a mixed 12-member jury at the Georgetown High Court.He was previously found guilty by the jury; however, sentencing was deferred after his Attorney, Clyde Forde, requested a probation report.The report presented to the Court yesterday outlined that Giles had a relatively descent upbringing.His mother related that Giles is a good son to her. She claimed that her son grew up in church and that she is somewhat ashamed of the case in which he is involved.Giles is said have lured the victim to his home under pretence that he is a doctor and can help her; he had reportedly prescribed medication for the victim.In a victim impact statement, the girl now 17 years old noted that she is still traumatized by the incident.The teen says that she would sometimes have flashbacks and struggle with thoughts of suicide. The victim said she is still trying to find her way emotionally and academically.Attorney Clyde Forde in his plea of mitigation noted that his client was bitten by a snake, 10 years ago. Forde told the Court that the snakebite has resulted in his client suffering from health complications in his liver and heart. Against that backdrop, the Lawyer asked the court for leniency in passing sentence and noted that his client wishes to return his wife and daughter to further his academics.However, the Prosecution represented by Attorneys-at-law Abigail Gibbs and Tiffini Lyken lobbied for the judgment of the Court to send a strong message to society that such wrong doing will not be tolerated.In considering the sentence, Justice Barlow noted that she found no mitigating factors based on the circumstances provided.The judge said that Giles, who was described as a “brainer” by his co- workers would have deceived the young girl and invited her to his home. Justice Barlow therefore sentenced Giles to twenty-five years in prison.