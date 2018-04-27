Cold case…Lover charged with missing Prospect woman’s murder

Two years after the disappearance of 37-year-old Shawnette Savory, who went missing after she left her apartment to pay her electricity bill, the woman’s lover was yesterday brought before the court and had a murder charge was read to him.

Thirty-four-year-old Devindra Ramdiah also known as ‘Duckman’ appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The unrepresented Ramdiah was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on August 30, 2016, at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Shawnette Savory.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the investigation into the matter is still incomplete. Magistrate McLennan then remanded the accused to prison and instructed him to make his next appearance on May 24 for report.

According to information, the missing woman was last seen in the company of the accused. The court heard that the accused admitted to killing the woman and burying her body somewhere in Soesdyke. The accused then took police officers to a location where he allegedly buried the body but the police were unable to locate any body.

The accused then carried the police officers to another location in Skull City Diamond, East Bank Demerara and they still were unable to locate the missing woman body.

According to reports, the case was reopened after ranks received a tip from a relative of Savory a month ago.

Savory’s mother, Dhanrajie Murray had made contact with ranks from the Major Crimes Unit and expressed her interest in having the case reopened. Murray would have provided the cops with information that also helped them in making the arrest.

Shawnette Savory disappeared on August 28, 2016 after leaving her apartment at 222 Prospect, East Bank Demerara, to pay her electricity bill.

Shortly after her disappearance, the police issued wanted bulletins for Patrick Bannister and his wife, Ritesha Rahaman. Savory and Rahaman were said to be best friends.

Just after the wanted bulletins were issued, investigators went to the couple’s home at Belle West and dug up the concrete floor of the one-bedroom shack after they were informed that Savory might have been buried there, however, nothing was found.

Shawnette Savory was last seen alive by her relatives on August 28, 2016.