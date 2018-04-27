CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Guyana face Suriname today following 0-0 draw with Grenada

The Lady Jags will continue their quest for top group honours in the CFU Women’s Challenge Series being played in the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago today when they face old rivals, Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium from 16:00hrs.

Looking ahead to today’s match, Head Coach Dr. Ivan Joseph said the objectives of providing playing opportunities for individual evaluation remains the same. “For tomorrow (today), we’ll try a new formation, have the players listen to the coaches’ directions, and have them try to execute then our evaluation will be based on: Were they coachable? Were they flexible and adaptable and were they able to respond to the training environment that was created? Did we see it play itself out on the field?”

The general mood of the team is very positive, they are very upbeat, Dr. Joseph said. “They know they created multiple scoring chances in the match against Grenada. They recognise they didn’t capitalise on them but they know they’re in a position to be successful and they like what we are doing and what we’re building on.”

The “Lady Jags” were engaged in a high performance session on Wednesday evening led by Brian Finniss, Head Performance Manager, which focused on the importance of diet and sleep and were engaged in recovery and team building sessions yesterday. They were engaged in their final training session before today’s match at 16:30hrs yesterday at the match venue.

Meanwhile, the Lady Jags were held to a 0-0 against Grenada in their first match on Wednesday last which was played in very sunny weather. The relatively young “Lady Jags” gave a good account of themselves by showcasing their skills whilst creating multiple scoring opportunities.

Dr. Joseph in summing up said he was satisfied with the team’s performance: “It was a good day. We started off strong, we created multiple chances. We were easily the most dangerously offensive team. I think I lost count at four cross bars. We were in and were able to break down their backline several times but we didn’t quite have the composure to finish those chances.”

The Head Coach also highlighted performances of some team members pointing out the multiple goal-scoring opportunities created: “We had some pleasant showings: Lakeisha Pearson did a really nice job, she’s shifty on the ball, she’s pretty silky, had two great opportunities, she hit a cross bar from up-close, created several goal-scoring opportunities, that’s somebody we’ll keep a really close eye on. Annalisa also did a really nice job and got some starts. Young keeper, 15 year-old, did an exceptional job. Tiandi came off the bench and did a pretty good job.”

Following today’s match, Guyana will play host Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday from 17:30hrs in their final match at the same venue.