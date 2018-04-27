Anthony Drayton plays undefeated to win Georgetown Chess Classic

When the curtains came down on the Georgetown Chess Classic, Anthony Drayton breezed his way through the event to finish in first place. With a two-point lead, Drayton made light work of Jaden Taylor from St. Stanislaus College, in Wednesday’s last round.

Jaden Taylor, with the White pieces lost his way from the opening stage of his game against Drayton and was outplayed in the middle game. Securing second in the tournament was Calvin Giddings who had to fight for his win against former national junior champion Saeed Ali.

The position looked like a draw but Calvin continued to show that his game is improving and he pressed for the win which he eventually got, resulting in Ali’s fifth place finish. Taking third place was Glenford Corlette who defeated fourth place finisher Frankie Farley in an intense battle. Farley and Corlette’s game was the last game as players battled it out in Rooks and minor pieces endgame until Farley blundered his minor piece under time pressure.

Taking sixth position was newcomer Pasqual Cornelis followed by top junior Jaden Taylor and Tyrese Graham on four points each. While Keon Scott who defeated Ethan Lee in the last round finished on 3.5 and Ethan Lee, Savir Gookul, Akili Theophil, Devon Chance, Jonathan Sthepney all finished on three points each. Tyrese Kirt and Oluwadare Oyeyipo finished on 2 points.

Trophies for the tournament were donated by the Wendell Meusa Chess Foundation. The GCF wishes to express special thanks to the Wendell Meusa Chess Foundation and the National Sports Commission (NSC) that contributed to the tournament’s success.