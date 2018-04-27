Latest update April 27th, 2018 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Anthony Drayton plays undefeated to win Georgetown Chess Classic

Apr 27, 2018 Sports 0

Anthony Drayton – Georgetown Chess Classic winner

When the curtains came down on the Georgetown Chess Classic, Anthony Drayton breezed his way through the event to finish in first place. With a two-point lead, Drayton made light work of Jaden Taylor from St. Stanislaus College, in Wednesday’s last round.
Jaden Taylor, with the White pieces lost his way from the opening stage of his game against Drayton and was outplayed in the middle game. Securing second in the tournament was Calvin Giddings who had to fight for his win against former national junior champion Saeed Ali.
The position looked like a draw but Calvin continued to show that his game is improving and he pressed for the win which he eventually got, resulting in Ali’s fifth place finish. Taking third place was Glenford Corlette who defeated fourth place finisher Frankie Farley in an intense battle. Farley and Corlette’s game was the last game as players battled it out in Rooks and minor pieces endgame until Farley blundered his minor piece under time pressure.
Taking sixth position was newcomer Pasqual Cornelis followed by top junior Jaden Taylor and Tyrese Graham on four points each. While Keon Scott who defeated Ethan Lee in the last round finished on 3.5 and Ethan Lee, Savir Gookul, Akili Theophil, Devon Chance, Jonathan Sthepney all finished on three points each. Tyrese Kirt and Oluwadare Oyeyipo finished on 2 points.
Trophies for the tournament were donated by the Wendell Meusa Chess Foundation. The GCF wishes to express special thanks to the Wendell Meusa Chess Foundation and the National Sports Commission (NSC) that contributed to the tournament’s success.

More in this category

Sports

YBG/NSBF Regionals… Girls’ division tip off with wins for Marian, Tutorial and PC

YBG/NSBF Regionals… Girls’ division tip off with wins for...

Apr 27, 2018

Play in the female segment of the Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regonals bounced off with the girl’s Under-19 division yesterday afternoon at the...
Read More
CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Guyana face Suriname today following 0-0 draw with Grenada

CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Guyana face...

Apr 27, 2018

Anthony Drayton plays undefeated to win Georgetown Chess Classic

Anthony Drayton plays undefeated to win...

Apr 27, 2018

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 cricket Berbice face U-17s in tomorrow’s final after flattening Essequibo following Anderson’s 5-12

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 cricket...

Apr 27, 2018

Elite League All Stars to face President’s XI @Leonora tomorrow night – Players to showcase skills for shot at National selection

Elite League All Stars to face President’s XI...

Apr 27, 2018

FIBA/GABF conduct successful developmental regional workshop

FIBA/GABF conduct successful developmental...

Apr 27, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Cheddi did not capitulate

    This is the first in a series of columns, which will critically examine the politics of Cheddi Jagan. This series of articles... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]