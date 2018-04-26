Latest update April 26th, 2018 12:59 AM

YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH… Six matches completed last weekend, girls' division bounces off this afternoon

Action between St. Rose’s High (white) and YBG Academy (yellow) during last Saturday’s play at the CASH.

Play in Youth Basketball Guyana’s (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regonals continued last weekend at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue last Friday and Saturday with three matches on each day in the boys’ under-16 and under-14 divisions respectively.
The scores of those games are as follows:
Friday 20th
Game 1: North Georgetown 16 – 18 Plaisance Secondary (U16)
Craig Harlequin – 10 points (North Georgetown)
Trion Hendricks – 10 points (Plaisance Secondary)
Game 2: St Rose’s High 18 – 23 President’s College (U16)
Kahil Farrington – 9 points, 13 rebounds (St. Rose’s)
Gabriel Lim – 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals (PC)
Game 3: Queen’s College 17 – 42 Bishops’ High (U16)
Lugard Mohan – 11 points, 9 rebounds, 8 steals (QC)
Timothy Richmond – 22 points, 13 rebounds, (Bishops’)
Saturday 21st
Game 1: St. Roses High 22 – 23 YBG (U14)
Haile Caesar – 14 points, 17 rebounds (SRHS)
Jaden Mohan – 9 points, 4 steals (YBG)
Game 2: Bishops’ High 23 – 22 President’s College (U14)
Matthias Armodell – 14points, 6 rebounds (Bishops’)
Malachi Baptist – 17 points, 14 rebounds (PC)
Game 3: Marian Academy 30 – 20 Chase Academic Foundation (U14)
Lamar Austin – 12 points, 4 steals (Marian Academy)
Emery Kewly – 14points (Chase Academy)
Today’s match day will have the first round-robin play in the girls’ division with three matches at CASH, tipping off at 15:00hrs. In the first match, School of the Nations will play St. Rose’s High followed by Tutorial versus Bladen Hall at 16:00hrs, with a President’s College playing Marian Academy in the final match which will tip off at 17:00hrs.

