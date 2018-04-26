Wake up de hang man

Almost four months gone in the year and dem boys tired counting how much people get murder, some of dem in dem own home. Yesterday, dem had de most brutal murder. A man vex wid a woman and decide he is she Creatah and tek she life. Then he playin’ like if he want tek he own life by slitting he throat. These men know fuh play stupid because Soulja Bai does ask people fuh don’t hang them.

Long ago when ting like that happen Desmond Hoyte used to hang dem high. Dem boys seh that in quick time de stupidness stop.

De big countries put pressure pun Guyana to stop hanging. Papa Cheddi hang some criminals and when Jagdeo come in two get hang but dem boys seh that is de two wha Cheddi seh was to get hang.

Jagdeo never hang nobody.

Dem boys hear he did go to hang one but when he hear that he might get hang too, he decide to call it off. When people ask him wha happen he seh how is de British, de Canadian and de European who tell him that he putting ee neck in a noose.

Dem boys seh that de same British, Canadian and European don’t have to put up wid wha Guyanese putting up wid. When a Guyanese behave bad in dem country—he only got to pee at de road corner and dem deporting him. But dem tell people not to hang criminals. Dem boys seh Soulja Bai willing to send all de criminals to dem countries.

In de meantime, dem boys want Soulja Bai to know that he better start hanging. Enough is enough. De country can’t tek no more of de murders.

Talk half and wake up de hang man.