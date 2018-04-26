Latest update April 26th, 2018 12:59 AM

RTBCA’s Goodwood Tapeball cricket set for Saturday

Apr 26, 2018

The 2018 Schoolboys Tapeball knock-out Cricket competition organised by the Royal Tape Ball Cricket Academy (RTBCA) for the Goodwood Racing Service Trophy, bowls off on Saturday at the Jubilee Park (Durban Park) from 09:00hrs.
Several matches are scheduled in the Six-a-Side ‘bat your own ball’ Tapeball Event which will have Trophies and Medals up for grabs.
Schoolboys from West Demerara, Georgetown, East Coast and East Bank have already registered for what is anticipated to be an exciting competition.
Teams desirous of participating in Saturday’s event can contact Mohan Ali on telephone number 672-6179.

