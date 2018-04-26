Latest update April 26th, 2018 12:59 AM

Neal and Massy employee accused of stealing $434,000

Former Security Officer, Shaquan Williams

Shaquan Williams, a 20 year old, who resides at Moca, East Bank Demerara, was yesterday charged for stealing money from Massy Incorporated, a company with which he was employed.
Magistrate Fabayo read that on April 20, Williams stole $434,900 from the Company, located at Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
Williams’ job involved daily collection and depositing of the sales monies for the day. It was stated that instead of depositing the money he stole it and converted it for his own personal use.
Police Prosecutor, Simone Payne, did not present any facts to the court, and had no objections to bail being granted to the defendant.
Williams was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 and is expected to make his next court appearance on May 30.

