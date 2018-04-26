Murdered fisherman’s boat, other belongings tendered in trial

A grey and red ballahoo (a small wooden boat), a Yamaha engine, a fishing line and a pair of long boots were among the belongings of murdered fisherman Envil Pollard, which were inspected by Justice Sandil Kissoon yesterday.

The items which were aback of a truck in the compound of the High Court in Georgetown were also inspected by a 12-member mixed jury which was selected to decide on the evidence in the trial of Marlon Callender, who is charged with murdering Pollard, called “Rastaman”.

The fisherman, formerly of Crane, West Coast Demerara, was shot and killed on January 29, 2015 at Pritipaul Wharf, McDoom, East Bank Demerara.

Reports indicate that the 45-year-old and father of eight was fatally shot in his boat, allegedly by Callender who was at the time a security guard attached to Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. (PSI), Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara.

The shooting occurred in proximity of the entity’s wharf. Pollard was reportedly shot to the neck and groin with a shotgun. Based on the prosecution, an unarmed security guard attached to the establishment had asked Pollard to remove from the wharf area, but he refused.

The prosecution is contending that Callender, who was an armed security guard, discharged several bullets at Pollard, resulting in his demise. Representing Callender, who has denied the murder charge, is Attorney-at-law Everston Lammy-Singh, while Prosecutors Lisa Cave and Mandel Moore are appearing for the state.

When the trial continued yesterday, Police Sergeant Ross, who is seconded to the Marine Police Station, was called by the prosecution to testify.

Ross said that during January 2015, he was stationed at the Marine Police Station and that some of his duties entailed patrolling the waters.

Recalling January 29, 2015, Sergeant Ross said that at around 09:30hrs he received a phone call from an unknown number. He said that after answering the call, he consulted with Inspector Anthony, who was at the time the most senior rank at the station.

The witness added that he received certain instructions from his superior and as a result he and other police ranks boarded a boat belonging to the Guyana Police Force, and left for Pritipaul Wharf, McDoom, East Bank Demerara.

“On arrival there I saw a grey and red ballahoo on the western side of Pritipaul Wharf. As I approached closer I saw a male lying face up in the ballahoo. He had what appeared to be blood stains on his stomach. He was lifeless.”

According to Sergeant Ross, the man’s body was removed from the boat and placed on the wharf. He recalled that he took possession of the boat containing a Yamaha engine, a pair of long boots, a hammer, a knife, a fishing line and other items belonging to the man.

The boat with the articles that were within, Sergeant Ross said, was towed to the Marine Police Station. On June 30, 2016, Sergeant Ross recounted that he took the items to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where they were tendered, marked and admitted as evidence in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) conducted by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Yesterday, these same items were also tendered, admitted and marked as evidence in Callender’s trial.

On Monday, the victim’s reputed wife, Ashmoon Khan, told the court that her husband was a fisherman who used a small boat to ply his trade at Pritipaul Wharf.

According to her, after her husband had fished for the day, he would give her his catch to sell in the Stabroek Market. Khan said that on January 29, 2015, she and her husband left home for work using public transportation. She recalled that some time later in the morning, she received a phone call from a gentleman who informed her that her husband was shot.

“I started hollering and I went to the Ruimveldt Police Station to make a report. Then I went by Kaieteur News because I needed someone to publish the story.”

The witness said that police ranks escorted her to the wharf where she saw her husband lying in his boat in a slouching position with his head on the bench. She added that the boat was in the Demerara River.

“(Her husband) was not moving. I started to cry when I see him. I shake him… He had holes in his left side neck and left side thigh.”

The woman further told the court that her husband’s body had several “fine fine” holes from which blood was flowing. She said that blood was also flowing from his mouth. The court heard from Khan that the following day she went to the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary where she identified her husband’s remains to the pathologist, who later performed a post mortem examination.

She revealed that her husband was buried in mid-March of 2015 at Best Village, West Coast Demerara.

This trial is continuing.