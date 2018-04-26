Male volleyball squad shortlisted for tournament in Bolivia

After a number of weeks of intense training and a final day of trials which was held on Sunday 22 April at the National Gymnasium, the Guyana Volleyball Federation Selection committee led by head Coach and former national Captain Levi Nedd, has selected a squad which will continue training in anticipation in making the final team that will represent Guyana in an International tournament In Bolivia.

Those selected are Ronaldo Bobb, Trevlon McRae, Samuel Fraser, Ian Bagot, Shemroy Ross, Quacy Matheson, Joshua Jagmohan, Juan Calzado, Geno Carroll, Adriel Moore, Msrcellious Hector, Kapil Samaroo, Akeem Bowling, Richard Samaroo, Dexter Hoppie and Devendra Latchman.

A further shortlist will be done in the near future. Training continues in Berbice and Demerara locations. However, both the male and female team will meet tomorrow and Saturday at the National Gymnasium to step up preparation for the overseas tournament to be held in Bolivia.