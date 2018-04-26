Major flooding averted at Hubu

Quick thinking by the Region Three administration averted a major flood at Hubu on the East Bank Essequibo.

Regional Executive Officer Denis Jaikaran told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he received an emergency phone call from worried farmers in the community, concerning the sudden breakage of the Hubu sluice that controls the water level into their farmlands.

The REO along with the Regional Engineer immediately visited the site to assess the situation. He stated that logs were sourced and put in place to stop the influx of water that was gushing through the sluice.

Jaikaran said that the farmers expressed their gratitude to the regional administration for the immediate action. The structure is expected to be rebuilt early next week.

Additionally, the REO highlighted that the regional administration continues to collaborate with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to ensure that clogged drains and canals receive the necessary cleaning and desilting.

He disclosed that works to this effect continue to be carried out in Parika and Tuschen among other flood-prone communities in the region.

Jaikaran also explained that the administration is currently establishing a control structure that aims to regulate the flow of water to cash crop farmers that will also not disturb rice crop farmers during their time of reaping.