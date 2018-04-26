Latest update April 26th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Major flooding averted at Hubu

Apr 26, 2018 News 0

Works being done in the East Bank Essequibo (EBE) areas.

Works being done in the East Bank Essequibo (EBE) areas.

Quick thinking by the Region Three administration averted a major flood at Hubu on the East Bank Essequibo.
Regional Executive Officer Denis Jaikaran told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he received an emergency phone call from worried farmers in the community, concerning the sudden breakage of the Hubu sluice that controls the water level into their farmlands.
The REO along with the Regional Engineer immediately visited the site to assess the situation. He stated that logs were sourced and put in place to stop the influx of water that was gushing through the sluice.
Jaikaran said that the farmers expressed their gratitude to the regional administration for the immediate action. The structure is expected to be rebuilt early next week.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran with Hubu residents viewing the works.

Additionally, the REO highlighted that the regional administration continues to collaborate with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to ensure that clogged drains and canals receive the necessary cleaning and desilting.
He disclosed that works to this effect continue to be carried out in Parika and Tuschen among other flood-prone communities in the region.
Jaikaran also explained that the administration is currently establishing a control structure that aims to regulate the flow of water to cash crop farmers that will also not disturb rice crop farmers during their time of reaping.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Fair performance from Guyana at Commonwealth Games – GOA boss – More effective planning needed going forward

Fair performance from Guyana at Commonwealth Games – GOA boss...

Apr 26, 2018

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) held a press conference at their head office at Olympic House, Block XXX Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara, yesterday, to brief on Guyana’s performance at the...
Read More
YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH… Six matches completed last weekend, girls’ division bounces off this afternoon

YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH… Six matches...

Apr 26, 2018

Berbice Cricket Board holds Stakeholders Conference

Berbice Cricket Board holds Stakeholders...

Apr 26, 2018

Male volleyball squad shortlisted for tournament in Bolivia

Male volleyball squad shortlisted for tournament...

Apr 26, 2018

RTBCA’s Goodwood Tapeball cricket set for Saturday

RTBCA’s Goodwood Tapeball cricket set for...

Apr 26, 2018

CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Lady Jags face Grenada today; Players’ technical and tactical abilities to be assessed

CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Lady Jags...

Apr 25, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]