CRMA processes over 700 job requests in first quarter of 2018

Job seekers have been able to secure employment in the hundreds via the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CMRA).

According to Chief Recruitment and Manpower Officer, Valarie Moore, for the period January to March 2018, some 700 persons registered for jobs, about 200 of which were placed.

Moore explained that for January alone, the agency saw a total of 95 persons, while in February some 169 persons registered. These numbers, she said, does not include those that are already in the systems awaiting job placements. The CRMA Head noted that the majority of the persons seeking jobs are between ages 15 to 35.

“We have a term we call submission, which means sending someone to take part in interviews and so sometime that number will be more than the registration that we have, but we normally look at those persons in the system already,” Moore explained.

The agency also collaborates with the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) which provides training for unqualified individuals through the Government Technical Institute (GTI) and the Guyana School of Agriculture.

However, she said that sometimes some of the youths do not need jobs, but need advice, or in some cases public assistance. Those persons are referred to the Woman of Worth, (WOW), and the Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) under the Ministry of Social Protection.

For those persons with two and three subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) and little or no skills, Moore said that the call centres usually take off those persons.

Moore noted that they advise persons on where they can go to improve their qualifications and get assistance. They also share with the job–seekers what are some of the benefits of obtaining a skill and/ or academic qualifications.

The CRMA is a division of the Social Protection Ministry that registers applicants for employment, taking specific note of their occupational qualifications, experiences, and desires; it evaluates, if necessary, their physical and vocational abilities.

Its objective is to place individuals seeking jobs in suitable employment while providing career guidance and counselling. The Agency was established by the Government of Guyana in October 1944.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Protection, the CMRA registered some 2000 jobseekers drawn from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10 for 2017, 1000 of who were provided jobs.