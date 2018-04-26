As PANCAP programme gets underway… Calls made for collective action for domestic financing of HIV response

Latest update April 26th, 2018 12:59 AM
During the last six years, the annual number of new HIV infections among adults across the Caribbean has remained static. Based on available data, the reported HIV cases was an estimated 17,000 in 2016.
This state of affairs was amplified by Minister of Education, Ms. Nicolette Henry, when she addressed the two-day Joint Regional Dialogue forum which commenced on Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago. The forum is one that has attracted some 60 regional delegates including faith leaders, parliamentarians, civil society, national AIDS programme managers and youth leaders.
Henry is attending the forum in the capacity of Chair of the Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS [PANCAP] Regional Coordinating Mechanism. In her deliberations, she highlighted that “one-third [33 percent] of our Caribbean people living with HIV on treatment were not virally suppressed in 2016.”
For this reason, she noted that retaining people on treatment has proven challenging for most countries in the region. The Minister added, “Notably, of all people living with HIV in the Caribbean, 36 percent were unaware of their HIV status in 2016. And late diagnosis is still a challenge, particularly for men.”
Apr 26, 2018The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) held a press conference at their head office at Olympic House, Block XXX Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara, yesterday, to brief on Guyana’s performance at the...
Apr 26, 2018
Apr 26, 2018
Apr 26, 2018
Apr 26, 2018
Apr 25, 2018
This is what I wrote in my column of Friday, April 13, “On Wednesday afternoon, my Thursday column was already in at Kaieteur... more
It is believed that if fuel smuggling was to be eliminated overnight, there will be two major implications for Guyana. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Attending a World Bank meeting on April 16, I was shocked to hear a senior official of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]