America St. money-changer murder… Three more witnesses testify in PI

A police witness and two relatives of the men who are accused of murdering an American Street money-changer, yesterday testified in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder.

The matter is being conducted before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Yesterday, Police Constable Troy Henry along with Debra Straker and Monika Deterin testified.

Shawn Nurse, called ‘Fabulous’ was shot and killed while plying his trade on America Street.

Kerwin Dos Santos and George Hope, both 24, of Freeman Street, La Penitence, Georgetown, are currently on remand for Nurse’s murder.

It is alleged that on February 4, last, at America Street, Georgetown, they murdered Nurse, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The prosecution intends to call 20 witnesses during the PI. The matter was adjourned until May 8 for the continuation of the PI.

According to reports, Nurse, of Apartment 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot during a struggle with a gunman, who was attempting to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency.

The father of three died at the scene, while his killer fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

According to the police, Nurse was shot to the left cheek just below the eye by an identifiable male dressed in a red hoodie and brown three-quarter pants, who then escaped on foot via Avenue of the Republic and Charlotte Street.

A 9mm spent shell was recovered at the scene.

Last October, Hope was arrested by police after he was suspected to be involved in the murder of 58-year-old Fazal Shaheed, who was shot and killed during an invasion at his family home in East La Penitence on September 24, 2017.

A few weeks after that killing, Hope was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was remanded for allegedly being in possession of 736 grams of marijuana for trafficking.

According to reports, a party of policemen descended on the East La Penitence home, where Hope was allegedly seen standing next to a barrel, which when searched, contained a haversack with leaves, seeds and stems inside.