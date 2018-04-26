After 85 years …Guyana still to have modern Abattoir

After 85 years in operation, the Municipal Abattoir which processes approximately 75 percent of the meat sold on the local markets is yet to be modernised. Since 1933, The Abattoir which operates under the ambit of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council has over the years, been subject to minor maintenance works.

As such, there are visible signs of deterioration from the outside of the steel frame of the building located on Water Street, Kingston.

Several window panes and materials used for the walls are hanging loose. In some instances, there are no window panes.

But more pressing than the need for improving the external physical structure of the building is need for modernized tools to man the abattoir.

Despite the challenges, Chief Meat and Food Inspector Onica Alleyne-Blackman says that the abattoir has been operating at an above average standard.

“We have been trying to maintain a standard but there have been challenges in getting certain things done.”

Alleyne – Blackman said that “the floors, for instance, need to be resurfaced. The lack of smooth work surfaces impedes cleaning. Our overall objective is to ensure consumers’ safety and protection.”

Alleyne-Blackman said that it would take millions to rehabilitate the slaughterhouse, City Hall is cash strapped at the moment, and external help would be welcomed.

“We would like to see something done about the current structure. It would be nice if we can get some outside funding because City Council might not be able to stand the expenses of what is required now,”

The Chief Meat and Food Inspector told Kaieteur News that while the system is still manual at the moment, she is hoping that it can be upgraded to have better facilities.

“We would like certain features upgraded…like there is need for better water supply, and a pig de-hairing machine and an increase in our staff as well.”

The abattoir operates on weekdays. Inspection and slaughter of bovine and porcine animals are conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Every week about 30 to 40 animals are slaughtered at the facility.