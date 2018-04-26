Abattoir employee kills reputed wife and dogs, then slashes his throat

The West Bank Demerara community of Wales erupted in violence at around 0300 hrs yesterday, when an abattoir employee killed his reputed wife and three dogs, then set a neighbour’s house alight, before trying to take his own life.

Dianna Hernandez, an employee of Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital, was found dead in her bed at the couple’s woode

n, one-bedroom home at Lot 958 Murphy Street, Wales.

She is believed to have been strangled.

Her reputed husband, Nigel Glasgow, slashed his own throat, but relatives and police ranks, s

howed up in time to save him. They reportedly found the abattoir employee lying on a blood-soaked mattress next to his wife’s body. He was taken to hospital and placed under police guard. Police sources said that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Before killing his wife, Glasgow had allegedly killed three of the family’s pet dogs. He had also tried to torch a female neighbour’s home.

The neighbour said that she heard a commotion in the couple’s home early yesterday morning, but then the noise subsided. She then heard a noise at her house and, upon checking, smelt gasoline, and saw that her sitting room was ablaze.

She raised an alarm and also used buckets of water to douse the flames.

Kaieteur News understands that the couple had lived together for about four years. The relationship was said to have been an abusive one.

Reports indicate that the killing might have occurred after the suspect told Hernandez that he wanted her to move on with her life. According to persons who knew the couple, the woman was not prepared to break off the relationship.

Nigel Glasgow was described as easy and reserved by persons in the community who expressed shock at the tragedy.