WFM Maria Varona Thomas is first National Women Champion

Over the last weekend, the Guyana Chess Federation held the Guyana’s Female National Chess Championships and the Georgetown Chess Classics at the National Racquet Center – Conference Room.

For the first time in Guyana’s chess history, a female national chess championship was held. This is a valuable achievement to the executives as they aim at promoting and developing women and girls in chess. This tournament was listed as one of the tournaments executives are looking at to select five females to represent Guyana at this year World Chess Olympics scheduled to be held in Batumi, Georgia later this year.

As predicted, Guyana’s first FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona – Thomas took the crown with some furious chess play. Known for her creative and aggressive style of play, (WFM) Maria Varona – Thomas played undefeated obtaining 5.5 points from her maximum 6 games with her only draw coming against young Candidate Master (CM) Sheriffa Ali. WFM Maria Varona Thomas, who mentioned she learnt chess under the strong and highly recognized Cuban Chess Programmes, which are dated back to the times of 1920’s during former Cuban World Chess Champion Jose Capablanca era.

Taking second was 16 years old Christ Church Secondary School student Nellisha Johnson who just came back from an competitive Carifta Chess Championship in Paramaribo, Suriname last March 29th – 3rd April, 2018. Nellisha and Sheriffa ended on 4 points each, however, Nellisha handed Sheriffa an unexpected loss in Round 1 which as a result made her finished higher than Sheriffa.

CM Sheriffa Ali finished in 3rd with 4 points as well and 15 years old Waveney Johnson, sister of Nellisha Johnson and also student of Christ Church Secondary School, took 4th position with 3.5 points. Waveney handed her sister a surprising defeat in round 2 even though she were pieces down. The younger Johnson had some attacking initiative and forced a mate in 3 which was over looked by Nellisha.

Prestigious lawyer, Chess Arbiter and FIDE Development Instructor, Ms. Yolander Persaud took 5th position with 3 points from her 6 games. Ms. Persaud has shown much improvement since her last performance in the last World Chess Olympics held in Baku, Azerbaijan when Guyana sent our first female team to this great event. Yolander lost some winning position under time pressure as the time control was only 1 hr sudden death per player as compared to the usual 1 hr 30 min + 30 sec increment.

Finishing in 6th position was young Marian Academy student Sasha Shariff who also attended the Carifta Chess Championship in Paramaribo, Suriname. Sasha continues to show her improvement in chess as she had few positions which were better but failed to convert her advantages to a win, especially in her game against Nellisha Johnson when she clearly had a material advantage but was mated under time pressure.

Returning to competitive chess was St. Stanislaus College student, 16 years old Jessica Callender. Callender was once a rising female chess player in Guyana but later turned to Karate and have just returned to playing chess. Young Callender amassed 1.5 points from 6 games obtaining a bye and a draw against Sasha Johnson.

Meanwhile, in the Georgetown version of the Chess Classics, Guyana’s number 2 Anthony Drayton continues his growing dominance in chess locally with a maximum 6 points from 6 games. Anthony can already be crowned the winner of the Georgetown Chess Classics since there is 1 more round to go and he is clearly 1.5 points ahead of his closest opponent. In 2nd position is former National Junior Chess Champion Saeed Ali, who is tied on 4.5 points with Frankie Farley. Fighting to mark his place locally is young and rising talent Jaden Taylor, 14 years old from St. Stanislaus College. Jaden Taylor fellow chess players calls him “Young Mikhail T” after former World Chess Champion from Russia Mikhail Tal for his aggressive, creative and fearless style of play. Taylor is on 4 points ahead of senior and more knowledgeable Calvin Giddings and Glenford Corlette, who are also on 4 points.

New to chess scene locally, Pasqual Cornelius is on a solid 3.5 points from his 6 games with juniors Akili Theophil, Tyrese Graham (Albouystown Öpen Mind Chess Club) and Ethan Lee following closely on 3 points each, Young Keon Scott from Albouystown Öpen Mind Chess Club showed some promising chess play in his games against Frankie Farley and his draw against Pasqual Cornelis. Oluwadare Oyeyipo (Marian Academy), Tyreese Kirt (Albouystown Öpen Mind Chess Club), Devon Chance (Albouystown Öpen Mind Chess Club), Savir Gookul (St. Stanislaus College) and Jonathan Sthepney (Marian Academy) are all on 2 points each.

National Junior Chess Champion Joshua Gopaul is on 1 point but had to withdraw from the tournament due to medical reasons.

The Georgetown Chess Classics is intended to be the first of many regional chess tournaments to be held locally. The last round will be played this today at the National Racquet Center – Conference Room from 5:30pm. Viewers are welcome.