The Golden Grove Secondary on track for May 15 completion

–Elevator to be installed

“The construction of the Golden Grove Secondary School is on track and is expected to be completed in another two to three weeks.” This was the assurance given by the Project Engineer of Ivor Allen Contracting Services, Wayne Newton.

Newton said that the final touches are currently being added to the school. The construction of the school cost a sum of $170M.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Pauline Lucas, in an extensive tour of the facility with the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) Engineer, Elon Austin, said that she is satisfied with the works, noting that the quality is evidently high. The REO expressed that she is proud that the school is being constructed as it will be home to some 900 students.

“Currently, the old building accommodates 300-odd students but with this massive structure that is being constructed. It simply means that they can double their numbers because of the space that is available,” Lucas said.

The new structure will boast a modernised science lab, library, home economics department, home management unit, staff room, multipurpose hall among other facilities.

The newly constructed school also has an elevator to accommodate those who may be physically disable and unable to use the stairs. It is one of only two schools that have elevators.

“In the construction of the school, the Region thought about building a structure that is friendly to all. Therefore, instead of having to place undue pressure and difficulties for someone who is physically and or differently able, we thought about ensuring that all systems are in place to cater to the various needs,” REO Lucas stressed.

The REO said that the school is one that can last for a very long time but like anything, it will be damaged if proper care is not given.

“What is important is for each student to know that they have a very good building and keeping it nice requires great responsibility. As such, ensuring that the school is properly maintained would be a shared responsibility by all,” she said.

Contractor Ivor Allen expressed happiness over the REO’s comments stressing that his company always endeavours to provide the highest quality.

“We have been in the construction business for years and it is always our intention to ensure that the best quality is given to our clients.

“As such, the construction of Golden Grove Secondary School is no different and we are happy that the Regional officials who have been examining and touring the site during the construction have all expressed satisfaction with the quality and level of work being done,” Allen said.