Police still probing fatal shooting by former GDF captain – Court hears

Police continue to investigate the murder of Travel Agent, Reona Payne, who was fatally gunned down by her reputed husband, Orwain Sandy, a former Captain in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The killing occurred on March 31, last, at Alexander Village, Georgetown. Payne who reportedly sustained 14 gunshot wounds about her body, died on the spot. Sandy surrendered at the Ruimveldt Police Station immediately after the shooting.

Sandy, of 130 Section ‘C’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara is presently facing a murder charge before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Yesterday, a more emotionally composed Sandy appeared in court and was further remanded to prison after the Police Prosecutor indicated that investigations are still ongoing in the matter. The prosecutor disclosed that several statements are still outstanding from the case file. Also outstanding is a psychiatric report on Sandy, who has thus far been evaluated twice by Government Psychiatrist, Dr. Bhiro Harry.

The former GDF captain was instructed to make his next court appearance on May 2.

Sandy made his first court appearance on April 6, and cried throughout the proceedings. When Magistrate Latchman inquired of his name, Sandy stuttered through his tears to respond.

His Attorney-at-law, James Bond, at that time had asked for his client to be examined by a Psychiatrist while pointing out that the evaluation is not only critical for his client’s defence but also for his well-being. The lawyer had disclosed that Sandy has been consulting with various psychiatrists within the past two years. Counsel also indicated that he will be seeking the help of an independent psychiatrist for Sandy.

According to reports, Sandy, who was the Aide-de-Camp to the Chief-of-Staff and has since been interdicted from duty, surrendered to lawmen shortly after he allegedly shot Payne several times at First Street, Alexander Village. It was reported that Sandy and Payne were seated in a car when the two got into an argument.

Sandy allegedly shot the woman several times about her body, killing her.

He then drove himself to the station where he reportedly told the police what had transpired. He also handed in his weapon and was placed in custody. Payne, who was a mother of three, and Sandy were not married, but were living together for about three years. The two had also recently launched a business, Prestige Taxi Service, at the recently concluded Wedding Exposition.

The Guyana Defence Force, in a release said that Sandy was immediately interdicted from duty. The release further stated that the force was saddened by the incident, but noted that Sandy’s action was not reflective of the values and standards of the GDF. The release also stated that an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident was launched.