More ranks may be involved than suspected in driver’s licence scam

While at least two ranks are prime suspects in the massive driver’s licence scam that was recently unearthed, investigators believe that many more players are involved.

Officials of the Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) are spearheading the probe.

Kaieteur News understands that a Senior Subordinate Officer and a Junior Subordinate Officer have been identified as suspects.

However, none of the ranks has admitted to having participated in the fraud. Sources said that investigators still have a long way to go before their probe is completed.

The fraud was uncovered two Thursdays ago, when several individuals turned up at the Felix Austin Police College to write the learner-drivers’ theoretical examination.

The Guyana Police Force Chaplain to the Commissioner of Police (ag.) reported that at the conclusion of the examination, his colleague Pastors who invigilated the examination reported that 174 persons were registered to write the examination but only 106 persons presented themselves on the day in question.

At the end of the examinations, the invigilators found that they had received 207 scripts, with 155 of the 207 scripts being completed.

According to the release, initial enquiries revealed that a Senior Subordinate Officer and three junior ranks were mandated to oversee the theoretical examination in collaboration with two pastors from the COPS and Faith Community Network partnership.

However, the Senior Subordinate Officer “left the examination venue shortly after the examination commenced and did not return.”

“Further, a Junior Subordinate Officer who ought not to have been at the examination venue, presented himself, spent some time and left.”

The release also stated that the three Constables left the examination venue prior to the counting of the examination scripts by members of the COPS and Faith Community Network after the conclusion of the examination.

“Only the members of the COPS and Faith Community Network, the two pastors, were left in possession of the completed examination papers.

“These preliminary enquiries indicate a complete breach of the Standard Operating Procedures governing the Administration and Conduct of the Learner Driver’s Theoretical Examination.

Those who were present for the exams will have to re-sit the test.

Police said that there has been a significant reduction in “opportunities for corruption,” since members of the COPS Faith Community Network began to assist in the Learner Driver’s Theoretical and Practical examinations.

In September 2016, Commissioner of Police, (ag) David Ramnarine revealed that in the wake of numerous complaints, the Force decided to have the Cops and Faith Community Network (CFCN) involved in the examination process for potential drivers.

He said that before the CFCN got on board, there was a 70 and 80 percent pass rate from the theoretical examination.

After the CFCN got involved, that pass rate dropped to 45 and 50 percent, which justified the complaints the Force was receiving.