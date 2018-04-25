Miss Olympic looking to dominate for two more wins Sunday at Rising Sun

With all focus on the second leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee first Triple Crown horseracing championships set for Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club, fans will also be looking to see if Miss Olympic can win another two races.

Miss Olympic, owned by the L. Singh racing stable, won two races at the first leg of the Triple Crown and the owner indicated that he wants to set a record by winning two races on each leg, taking a total of 6 races in 3 race days. The racehorse is running in the L class and lower event and also the K class.

The Owner informed that his horse is currently exercising even better than before and with the experience of Jamaican Jockey K. Blake the task shouldn’t be hard to pull off. Some fans are saying the owner was lucky that day to have his horse win the double, but Singh said his horse had a setback last year but things are different now.

Over $20million in cash prizes are up for grabs in the event with attractive prizes also available for fans who participate in the grand raffle set to be drawn on the final day of the Triple Crown, May 27th at Port Mourant.

Any information on the event can be sourced by contacting: Chandu Ramkissoon: 624-9063/608-9063/232-0633; Alan Podmore: 232-9115/ 619-1909 and Nikita Ross: 662-4668.

One other racehorse to watch is She is a Princess who won the L class maiden event, beating Something Special, Gold Again and Delisa. The speedy horse will be looking to do it a second and third time as the Triple Crown is in sight and the half million bonus and other prize money.

The events for Sunday’s meet will see: C-Class and Lower – $1 million, F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $400,000, 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $350,000, H1 and Lower – $300,000, J/K & Lower – $240,000, K Class Non earner last start -$230,000 and L & Lower – $200,0000.

Meanwhile, the final leg will have the slightly bigger 1st prizes which are as follows: C-Class and Lower – $1.2 million, F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $500,000, 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $400,000, H1 and Lower – $350,000, J/K & Lower – $240,000, K Class Non earner last start -$200,000 and L & Lower – $150,0000.

Lucky patrons will get the chance to be involved in a raffle which offers very attractive prizes with the winner of the main prize driving away with a 2011 Nissan Tida sedan car. The other prizes on offer are a 125 motor cycle, Samsung 40″ Smart TV, 2-samsaung cell phones, a stove, microwave and a Refrigerator.