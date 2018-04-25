Men charged for resisting police arrest

Two men yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, to answer to two separate charges. Accused was 29-year-old Tramain McKenzie of Middle Road, Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara; and 21 Aubrey Hunch, of Middle Road, McDoom.

The charge read that on April 12, last, Hunch allegedly assaulted Shawn Persaud, a police officer with intent to resisting arrest. This incident occurred at the Brickdam.

Police prosecutor, Devon Goodman, stated that Hunch and another person were observed by the Police officer during a confrontation. After noticing that the situation was getting out of hand, Persaud tried to appease the matter.

It further stated that as of a result of the police’s intervention, Hunch verbally abused the officer, using profane language towards him while bellowing “no effing body can’t arrest me”. As a result, Persaud had to arrest him. He resisted the arrest and subsequently pulled his hands away.

The second charge read that McKenzie tried to stop the officer from arresting Hunch during his attempt to do such. They were both later arrested and charged.

The 21-year-old denied that he assaulted the Police Officer with intent to resist arrest but later changed his plea to guilty with explanation. He told the court that he was trying to resist the arrest because it was being detained under the wrong circumstances. He also denied that he cursed at the officer.

Moreover, McKenzie admitted to playing a part in the obstruction of the arrest.

The Magistrate gave Hunch the option of six months community service or three months’ imprisonment, under the conditions that good behaviour is maintained.

McKenzie was fined $5000 with an alternative of three weeks jail time.