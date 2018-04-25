Local Govt. Commission orders removal of Rose Hall Town Clerk

…similar action likely for G/T Town Clerk

The Local Government Commission (LGC) has ordered the removal of the Rose Hall Town Clerk, officers of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council,(M&CC) are optimistic that similar action will be taken against Town Clerk, Royston King.

Over the weekend, the LGC ordered the Rose Hall Town Council to rescind the appointment of Town Clerk, (Ag) Natasha Monroe. Monroe was hired by the Rose Hall Town Council last year.

In exercising its mandate, the LGC noted that the Council exceeded its authority to recruit candidates for the post.

The Commission said, “…The Rose Hall Town Council has clearly acted outside of its remit, and has been instructed by letter from the Commission to rescind the hiring of any person so appointed to fill the vacant position of Town Clerk of that municipality.

This vacancy will only be filled upon the consideration and written approval of the Commissioners of the Local Government Commission of Guyana as provided for by law.

According to the LGC, in keeping with Section 19 of the Local Government Commission Act 2013 (delegation of powers), it was agreed, via letter, to delegate to the Council and all other Local Government Organs, the authority of recruitment (advertising shortlisting and interviewing) for staff.

The Commission said, however, it requires that all Local Government Organs write informing the Commission of such vacancies before engaging in the recruitment procedure (advertising, shortlisting and interviewing) and consequent recommendation for appointment by the LGC.

“We noted that the Rose Hall Town Council executed these delegated tasks, and exceeded this clearly outlined mandate by purporting to hire a town clerk, clearly in contravention to the stated delegated functions,” the Commission wrote in a statement.

The LGC said that the Council was written on more than one occasion ordering the Council rescinds its action since the law clearly states in Section 13 (2) of the Local Government Commission Act 2013 that: ‘The Commission SHALL deal with all matters relating to staffing of Local Government Organs and in particular shall (a) be responsible for employment, transfer, discipline and dismissal of staff.”

Last month, a motion of no-confidence was brought against Royston King by members of the City Council. The motion was filed by Alliance for Change, (AFC) Councillor, Sherod Duncan, and seconded by then Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikarran.

Among other things, the Town Clerk is accused of dereliction of duty, awarding contracts without following the procurement rules, approving the highly controversial parking meter contract with overseas -based Smart City Solution, (SCS), and leasing the Bel Air Park and the Farnum playgrounds without the approval of the Council.

The concerns were copied and forwarded to the LGC. The eight members LGC, which came on stream last year, are mandated to oversee, monitor, investigate and examine the actions of the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and the municipalities.

Commenting on the recent decision on the Rose Hall Town Clerk, former Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikarran noted that they are expecting a similar judgment by the LGC as it regards King.

“We need a better outcome; the matter was swept under the carpet at City Hall. But we are expecting that it will be treated better at the level of the Commission—given due deliberation before a decision is taken.”