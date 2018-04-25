Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket… Sinclair Cousins, Simpson power Berbice to 2nd win as Demerara’s batting falter again

By Sean Devers

New three-day Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 Cricket Champions Berbice continued their dominance in the 50-over format with their second win when they trashed Demerara by 118 runs at Lusignan yesterday.

Led by a 49-run opening stand between Junior Sinclair, who smacked four fours and two sixes in an entertaining 61 from 101 balls and Alex Algoo, whose 23 included two sixes and an 81-run partnership between Sinclair and Javed Karim, whose 59-ball 45 was decorated three fours and two sixes, Berbice were bowled for 224 in 50 overs.

Garfield Benjamin, who clobbered three sixes in a quick-fire 22, Kevlon Anderson who made a patient 22 from 32 balls and Kevin Sinclair (19), chipped in with important runs on a sluggish track and heavy outfield.

Pacer Qumar Torrington (3-20) and left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd (2-37) were the main wicket takers for the home side who produced another embarrassing batting display as they struggled to 105 in 38.1 overs, as they finally managed a three-digit total after being blown away for 50 and 40 in their last two matches in the three-day format.

Only opener Adrian Hinds, who was bowled by Kevin Sinclair for 32 with two fours and a couple of sixes, reached 20 as Demerara, without the injured Bhaskar Yadram, were bundled out for 105 in 38.1 overs.

Stephon Williams (18), Robin Williams (16) and Nedd (13) were the only others to reach double figures in sweltering heat, while Windies U-19 player Joshua Jones who had a disappointing day behind the stumps, suffered another failure with the bat.

Left-arm Spinner Keith Simpson continued his good form from the three-day version with 4-6, while off-spinner Kevin Sinclair again impressed with 3-15.

Earlier, Berbice put in to bat, got their second consecutive 49- run stand from Sinclair and Algoo before Algoo, who hit Stephon Wilson for six and deposited the first ball from Nedd over the ropes, like he did in the first match at Tuschen, threw his wicket away trying to hit Wilson over long-on.

Karim joined the free flowing Sinclair who played an array of big shots and was especially severe on Wilson and the pair continued to take advantage of some poor work in the field with Sinclair being dropped at long-on off Dick on 43 at 84-1.

Karim, short of runs and confidence, blossomed after a cautious start and an exquisitely executed square cut off Wilson was imperious and scorched through the thick grass for a boundary.

Sinclair, looking to play too many shots, was stumped off of Dick at 130-2, while Karim departed 12 runs later.

But Anderson was his usual cautious self at the beginning of his innings and along with Kevin Sinclair took the score to 174 before Sinclair was removed by Nedd.

Benjamin came out with all guns blazing before he was bowled by pacer Jeremiah Scott at 214-6.

Anderson was bowled by Torrington, who rocked back the stumps of Keon Swamy (0) and removed Simpson (1) as Berbice slipped from 214-5 to 216-9. But in the end it was more than enough for them to defend.

The tournament continues tomorrow when Demerara, whose first game was washed out against Essequibo at Bourda, face the National U-17s at Everest, while Berbice, already assured of a place in Saturday’s final, battle Essequibo at Bourda.