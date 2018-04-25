Good Hope Waterfront project to commence soon

Essequibo Coast residents will soon benefit from a brand-new development which is set to commence at Good Hope. The project which is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Regional Democratic Council will see the transformation of the waterfront area.

Region Two Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt, told the Department of Public Information that the project forms part of the Region’s major capital projects for 2018.

The project was a recommendation that came out of a stakeholder meeting with councillors.

“We were successful as a region to have had in excess of $30M as a capital project to do the enhancement works at the set waterfront.

“The Ministry of Public Infrastructure also had some resources, so we are collaborating to do revetment and there was an initial design that was presented to us by engineers from (MPI).”

According to Ramdatt, the project is slated to be completed by the end of 2018 and will help to boost tourism within Region Two.

“We want to make our region the gateway. It must reflect our people, the hard-working and hospitable people of this region, we are looking at fostering tourism so one of the little buildings that will be built will cater for an information centre so that visitors coming into the region can go to that building and access information,” he posited.

The enhancement of the waterfront at Good Hope follows a commitment made by the government to provide improved infrastructure across Guyana.

Similar projects of such nature include the rehabilitation of the Bartica Stelling that is now in its second phase and the Stabroek Waterfront which is slated to commence shortly.