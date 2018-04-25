Latest update April 25th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Good Hope Waterfront project to commence soon

Apr 25, 2018 News 0

Essequibo Coast residents will soon benefit from a brand-new development which is set to commence at Good Hope. The project which is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Regional Democratic Council will see the transformation of the waterfront area.

Regional Chairman, Region Two, Devanand Ramdatt

Region Two Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt, told the Department of Public Information that the project forms part of the Region’s major capital projects for 2018.
The project was a recommendation that came out of a stakeholder meeting with councillors.
“We were successful as a region to have had in excess of $30M as a capital project to do the enhancement works at the set waterfront.
“The Ministry of Public Infrastructure also had some resources, so we are collaborating to do revetment and there was an initial design that was presented to us by engineers from (MPI).”
According to Ramdatt, the project is slated to be completed by the end of 2018 and will help to boost tourism within Region Two.
“We want to make our region the gateway. It must reflect our people, the hard-working and hospitable people of this region, we are looking at fostering tourism so one of the little buildings that will be built will cater for an information centre so that visitors coming into the region can go to that building and access information,” he posited.
The enhancement of the waterfront at Good Hope follows a commitment made by the government to provide improved infrastructure across Guyana.
Similar projects of such nature include the rehabilitation of the Bartica Stelling that is now in its second phase and the Stabroek Waterfront which is slated to commence shortly.

More in this category

Sports

CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Lady Jags face Grenada today; Players’ technical and tactical abilities to be assessed

CFU Women’s Challenge Series… Lady Jags face Grenada today;...

Apr 25, 2018

Head Coach of the Lady Jags, Dr. Ivan Joseph, said the team is ready for their first match of the CFU Women’s Challenge Series against Grenada scheduled for the Ato Bolton Stadium at 16:00hrs...
Read More
Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19 Cricket… Sinclair Cousins, Simpson power Berbice to 2nd win as Demerara’s batting falter again

Hand-in-Hand Inter-County 50-over U-19...

Apr 25, 2018

Miss Olympic looking to dominate for two more wins Sunday at Rising Sun

Miss Olympic looking to dominate for two more...

Apr 25, 2018

WFM Maria Varona Thomas is first National Women Champion

WFM Maria Varona Thomas is first National Women...

Apr 25, 2018

GAPLF organises exhibition of the strength athletes for Saturday at Fitness Express

GAPLF organises exhibition of the strength...

Apr 25, 2018

GFF President conducts preliminary visit to Vryman’s Erven ground – Site to be developed into a regional football facility

GFF President conducts preliminary visit to...

Apr 25, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Exxon slights Kaieteur News

    Foreign companies who operate in Guyana must obey the Laws of Guyana. Or go home! It is as simple as that. No sovereign... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]