Gonsalves elected TPSC President – Promises to ensure youths are taken care of sports wise

Former player turn administrator Adrian Gonsalves was on Sunday afternoon last elected President of the Timehri Panthers Sports Club, formerly, Timehri Panthers Football Club (TPSC).

The elections took place after members of the club, adapted a new constitution at the Timehri Community Centre. This new body has been put in place one day after their Under-15 team was officially crowned champions of the East Bank Football Association leg of the Guyana Football Federation/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League.

Gonsalves, in a brief acceptance speech thanked the members for the level of confidence they have placed in his executive and promised to serve with distinction for the next 12-months. The new president noted that while football is their main sport at the moment, the club will also focus on other sports including volleyball, basketball, cricket and tennis, among others.

With this in mind, a number of the executive members would be taking on responsibilities to forge ahead with coordinating other sports disciplines.

A number of the persons elected also served as members of an Interim Committee which was put in place in February of this year to ensure a structured body was put in place with assistance for the EBFA.

President of the association, Franklin Wilson who oversaw the elections, also congratulated the new executive and encouraged members to keep working towards further uplifting the club whose members have also shown admirable commitment.

The new TPSC executive reads: Adrian Gonsalves (President), Clayton Lambert (Vice President), Iyodele Hamilton (Secretary), Denise July (Treasurer), Tenesha Trotman (Assistant Secretary/Treasurer), Ernest Mc Lean (Equipment Director), Franklin Mohamed (Technical Director), Rawle July (Sports Organiser).

The three Committee Members are Abioza Daniels, Marvin Datson and Colin David. The executive committee will appoint a Public Relations Officer at the earliest opportunity.

Many of the member’s present expressed delight at the fact that a new body was now in place to oversee the day to day operations of a club that has held its own on the East Bank for many years and is now back with a bang.