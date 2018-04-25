GMC targets senior citizens at post offices in “eat local” campaign

The Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) recently commenced a series of promotional events as part of its ‘eat local’ initiative.

The first event, which was held at the Bourda Post Office, saw the agency informing patrons about a range of new and pre-established flours and porridge mixes that are available for purchase in the Guyana Shop.

GMC’s Marketing Officer, Omalita Balgobin, said that the objective of the activity was to promote the utilization of locally manufactured porridge products among a targeted group of the populace.

“With these promotions, GMC is looking to increase the sale of porridge mixes for existing brands and increase brand awareness for newer brands that are available in the Guyana Shop and in many of the leading supermarkets.

“I must also point out that this event was organized to specifically target senior citizens as GMC hopes to create an increased interest in flour and porridge products – this is why the location and day of payment of senior citizens pensions was chosen,” Balgobin said.

She further stated that the porridge samples were prepared with and without sugar taking into account the possible health conditions of the target audience.

The activity saw a number of small and large scale agro-processors participating which gave pensioners the opportunity to sample and purchase a range of products.

Proprietor of South American Coco Company, Lois Rickford, used the opportunity to promote her Plantain, Eddo and Sweet Potato Flours, while Braithwaite of Braf’s Manufacturing used the opportunity to showcase his various flavours of Instant Porridge Mix, which included Vanilla, Strawberry and Chocolate flavours and Plantain and Barley Flours.

National Milling Company (NAMILCO), which is one of Guyana’s seasoned producers, also used the opportunity to promote their ‘Wheat-up’ porridge mix.

More than 100 pensioners were able to benefit from the day’s activity and expressed delight in the quality of products that were on display.

General Manager of GMC, Ida Sealey-Adams, spoke of some of the additional marketing strategies to be rolled by the corporation in 2018.

“GMC is all about building brand awareness of locally produces commodities. Often times, we have a number of wonderful products on the market but people are sceptical when it comes to making these products their brand of choice. They might not be sure of the taste or nutritional content.

“These promotions are GMC’s way of informing and educating persons about the great things Guyanese are doing as it relates to producing quality products.” Sealey-Adams said.

GMC will be hosting similar activities at other Post Offices in Region Four during the course of the year giving persons the opportunity to sample a number of locally produced flour and porridge mixes.