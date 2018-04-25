GFF President conducts preliminary visit to Vryman’s Erven ground – Site to be developed into a regional football facility

Georgetown: The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on April 10 was granted a 30 -year lease of the Vryman’s Erven Municipal Ground in New Amsterdam by that Municipality’s Town Council for the Federation to develop the ground.

This came following a visit to New Amsterdam by President Wayne Forde, where he met with

Mayor Winifred Haywood and Councilors, and conducted a preliminary visit to the venue.

The visit was in keeping with the GFF’s Strategic Plan 2017 – 2021 and GFF’s intent to “invest

in at least one all-weather field for each of the nine Regional Member Association (RMAs).”

“Establishing football-specific venues in each of the GFF’s RMAs is of critical importance to the implementation of the National Football Strategy” said Forde. “The GFF intends to construct an all-weather facility in each RMA, which will be used as a home for the Academy Training

Centre and create revenue-generating opportunities for the Association.”

The facility will be used for football development in the Region and will be similar to the GFF

National Training Centre in purpose, that is, to “produce consistent level of highly competitive and exciting football that is a force to be reckoned with regionally and internationally.”

During the visit, the President presented some GFF memorabilia to the Mayor and Councilors of the Municipality.