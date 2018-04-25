GFF President conducts preliminary visit to Vryman’s Erven ground – Site to be developed into a regional football facility

Latest update April 25th, 2018 12:56 AM
Georgetown: The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on April 10 was granted a 30-year lease of the Vryman’s Erven Municipal Ground in New Amsterdam by that Municipality’s Town Council for the Federation to develop the ground.
This came following a visit to New Amsterdam by President Wayne Forde, where he met with
Mayor Winifred Haywood and Councilors, and conducted a preliminary visit to the venue.
The visit was in keeping with the GFF’s Strategic Plan 2017 – 2021 and GFF’s intent to “invest
in at least one all-weather field for each of the nine Regional Member Association (RMAs).”
“Establishing football-specific venues in each of the GFF’s RMAs is of critical importance to the implementation of the National Football Strategy” said Forde. “The GFF intends to construct an all-weather facility in each RMA, which will be used as a home for the Academy Training
Centre and create revenue-generating opportunities for the Association.”
The facility will be used for football development in the Region and will be similar to the GFF
National Training Centre in purpose, that is, to “produce consistent level of highly competitive and exciting football that is a force to be reckoned with regionally and internationally.”
During the visit, the President presented some GFF memorabilia to the Mayor and Councilors of the Municipality.
Apr 25, 2018Head Coach of the Lady Jags, Dr. Ivan Joseph, said the team is ready for their first match of the CFU Women’s Challenge Series against Grenada scheduled for the Ato Bolton Stadium at 16:00hrs...
Apr 25, 2018
Apr 25, 2018
Apr 25, 2018
Apr 25, 2018
Apr 25, 2018
What Trinidad has done to 40 Venezuelan refuges applicants last week, no other white country has, including Hungary, which... more
Foreign companies who operate in Guyana must obey the Laws of Guyana. Or go home! It is as simple as that. No sovereign... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Attending a World Bank meeting on April 16, I was shocked to hear a senior official of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]