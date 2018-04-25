Latest update April 25th, 2018 12:56 AM

GAPLF organises exhibition of the strength athletes for Saturday at Fitness Express

Apr 25, 2018 Sports 0

Jamie Mc Donald

One of Guyana’s most consistent and reliable sponsors, especially in the strength sports, Fitness Express, will be the center of attraction on Saturday when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation organised exhibition, meet and greet of the strength athletes, comes off.
The venue is Fitness Express located at Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville from 11:00hrs. Apart from the three lifts (squat, bench press, deadlift) in the sport being exhibited, athletes, supporters and fitness fanatics would also be afforded the opportunity of enjoying various protein samples and will also have the chance to purchase items on sale at Fitness Express at attractive discount prices.
A representative of the federation disclosed that this is all part of the body’s way of showing appreciation to Manager of Fitness Express, Jamie Mc Donald who has been a devoted partner of not only Powerlifting, but also bodybuilding and weightlifting ever since the entity opened its doors for business.
Athletes from the three sports as well as those of cross fit fame are expected to be out in their numbers to show appreciation for someone who has reached out and continues to reach out and assist, consistently.
Those attending would also have to opportunity to interact with each other as they enjoy video clips of local and international competitions.

