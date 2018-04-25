De shart scamp get ketch wid US millions

We live in times when de rich has more rooms than children and de poor has more children than rooms.

When dem boys read dat, right away dem mind run to Exxon. Dat oil company got more money than Guyana would ever see yet dem set de stage fuh rob every single Guyanese.

De home of de owners and shareholders of dem oil companies got more room than dem children. Some of dem homes got more room than some schools in Guyana.

Dat is why dem boys can’t understand why dem insist on robbing Guyana at every level. And dem vex when dem boys skin dem up.

Before Exxon come, dem boys thought Jagdeo was de height of skullduggery. He home got more room than he got children.

He got more money than de treasury got at de moment and dem boys certain SOCU and SARA will ketch up wid him and ee kavakamites.

Dem boys hear in de grapevine Ashni, de shart scamp, get ketch wid nuff millions in US dollars tuck away in a foreign bank account. Dem boys even hear bout de channel he use to send it out of Guyana and when he do it.

We live in times when de rich walk miles to digest food, while de poor walk miles to obtain food.

Is people like dem, who dem boys mention above who dis thing fit perfectly. Exxon still have people walking miles upon miles throughout Africa looking fuh food when de day come.

All because dem rob de daylight outta dem countries. Jagdeo and his kavakamites, not forgetting Babbie, Gerry, Bayah, Brazzy and Brian, do de same to Guyana. Look around and see how much poor people hungry when de day come in Guyana.

Talk half and Greenidge betta tek note of wha happen to Ashni.