Wilbert Benjamin assists another young cyclist with new bicycle

Using his brand name Benjamin Sports and Stores and Fitness Gym along with his Benjamin Wash Bay all situated at Lot 220 Courtland Village, Corentyne Berbice, former National Cyclist Wilbert Benjamin continued his assistance to young cyclists when he presented a brand new Racing Cycle to another budding cyclist.

Now being deemed a community leader and a man who wants to see his fellow Berbicians do well, Benjamin is doing his best to assist.

The former national cyclist, who now resides, rides and conducts business both in Canada and Guyana is working overdrive to assist his fellow countrymen in whatever way possible.

His latest hand of friendship went to Chameshwar Dhanai called “Satesh”. The 15 years old who hails from Nigg Village Corentyne, Berbice, is a student of the Corentyne Comprehensive High School.

The teen who has been riding for just over 2 years, said he began riding on the track at the annual athletic school sports, where he did well. He represented the Corentyne District at the National School Athletics and Cycling Championship where he copped two seconds places. That achievement motivated him to continue with the sport. He has since been training on a regular basis, but he was riding an oversize bike.

According to Benjamin he saw the potential and determination in the young man and noted that even with an oversize bike, it couldn’t stop him from the sport. He gained 4th place last weekend in a race around the National Park Inner Circuit, in the junior category.

With that kind of determination, Benjamin said that he decided to assist the young man to achieve his potential by presenting him with a new bike that will suit his height and size. The bike is an Aluminum Louis Garneau road bike.

According to Benjamin he knows that with the right equipment Dhanai will do better in the future.

So far Benjamin has given out four brand new racing bicycles and other equipment within a month to riders from Corentyne, Berbice area.

Romello Crawford received a Fuji Carbon Fibre Road Bike and spare wheels, Curtis Dey and David Hicks received bikes and ShenikaTexeira two wheels. The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) received a new set of uniforms.

Dhanai thanked Benjamin for what he has been doing in and around the community, especially among the youths. He stated that he will try his best to make the best use of the bike and make Benjamin and those around him proud.