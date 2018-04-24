Latest update April 24th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UCCA Inter Secondary School cricket starts Friday with two matches

Apr 24, 2018 Sports 0

One of the younger brothers of the sponsor and son of president of the UCCA with some of the trophies up for grabs.

The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) has secured sponsorship for their annual Inter Secondary School U-17 hardball cricket competition for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush areas.
The competition is set to begin on Friday 27th April weather permitting with four school participating and will be played every Friday. The final is set for 18th May at the Crabwood Creek Ground. The competition is being sponsored by businessman Seddarth D’Andrade of Upper Corentyne.
The sponsor is the son of the President of the (UCCA), Dennis D’Andrade. The family has been sponsoring the competition since 2013.
The schools down to participate are Skeldon Line Path Secondary (SLPS), Skeldon High School (SHS), formerly (Skeldon Lutheran High), Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS) and Central Corentyne Secondary School (CCSS). Black Bush Secondary School (BBSS) unfortunately will not be playing this year.
The competition will be played on a one day two innings format and will be a round robin affair. The two teams with the most points at the end of the preliminary rounds will clash in the finals.
Round one fixture will see CCSS taking on TMSS at the Scotsburg Ground and SHS playing SLPS at the Crabwood Creek Ground.
The competition has the blessings of the Ministry of Education and will be coordinated by the UCCA Competitions Committee. This committee is headed by former national Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman and includes former Berbice player Chatterpaul Lionel and Narendranauth Balram.

More in this category

Sports

Devendra Bishoo receives hero’s welcome at Berbice High School – During Digicel/CPL Youth Cricket Series surprise visit

Devendra Bishoo receives hero’s welcome at Berbice High School...

Apr 24, 2018

By Franklin Wilson Always pushing towards youths being actively involved with their stars, Digicel (Guyana) yesterday made a surprise visit to the Berbice High School in New Amsterdam, Berbice where...
Read More
Solo Under-19 Hockey Leagues… Bingo Spartans top women’s division

Solo Under-19 Hockey Leagues… Bingo...

Apr 24, 2018

Colts and Ravens to contest GABF ‘Road to Mecca V’ final

Colts and Ravens to contest GABF ‘Road to Mecca...

Apr 24, 2018

Wilbert Benjamin assists another young cyclist with new bicycle

Wilbert Benjamin assists another young cyclist...

Apr 24, 2018

Alfred King returned to lead EDFA

Alfred King returned to lead EDFA

Apr 24, 2018

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition… Champs Dave & Celina rebound to hammer Amazings – Russians, Silver Bullets also win

Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Apr 24, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]