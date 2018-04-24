UCCA Inter Secondary School cricket starts Friday with two matches

The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) has secured sponsorship for their annual Inter Secondary School U-17 hardball cricket competition for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush areas.

The competition is set to begin on Friday 27th April weather permitting with four school participating and will be played every Friday. The final is set for 18th May at the Crabwood Creek Ground. The competition is being sponsored by businessman Seddarth D’Andrade of Upper Corentyne.

The sponsor is the son of the President of the (UCCA), Dennis D’Andrade. The family has been sponsoring the competition since 2013.

The schools down to participate are Skeldon Line Path Secondary (SLPS), Skeldon High School (SHS), formerly (Skeldon Lutheran High), Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS) and Central Corentyne Secondary School (CCSS). Black Bush Secondary School (BBSS) unfortunately will not be playing this year.

The competition will be played on a one day two innings format and will be a round robin affair. The two teams with the most points at the end of the preliminary rounds will clash in the finals.

Round one fixture will see CCSS taking on TMSS at the Scotsburg Ground and SHS playing SLPS at the Crabwood Creek Ground.

The competition has the blessings of the Ministry of Education and will be coordinated by the UCCA Competitions Committee. This committee is headed by former national Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman and includes former Berbice player Chatterpaul Lionel and Narendranauth Balram.