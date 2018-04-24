Team Texas win Hemp U-15 Inter-Block Football

An impressive crowd on Saturday last watched Team Texas getting a sweet taste of victory when they outplayed Front Road in the Guyana Hemp Industries- Verman Bedesses East Ruimveldt Inter Block Under-15 Football Fiesta in observance of 4/21 International Hemp Day.

The East Ruimveldt Community Centre ground was the venue for upsets as Team Texas treated their supporters to a 5-2 victory against Front Road.

Team Texas Captain Brandon Solomon was the top goal scorer for the event with 5 goals which saw 10 teams participating. After the games, information material on the importance of an Industrial Hemp Industry was distributed to participants, Officials and spectators.

The Mini- Hemp products exhibition and Film Festival organized by the Guyana Hemp Industries on Saturday last to make 4/21 International Hemp Day at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was a resounding success with dozens of patrons attending and expressing deep satisfaction with the products and the film on Industrial hemp.

Marlyn Glasgow a school teacher who travelled from Linden to attend the event said that the legalization of Industrial hemp would give Guyana an opportunity to become stronger economically, strengthen National Security and help heal the environment whilst living a sustainable life.

Ms. Glasgow pointed out that legalization of Industrial Hemp is not about getting high. It’s about getting by. Hemp contains no psychoactive properties and is never used as a recreational drug. But can be used to produce fuel that would help and end dependency on foreign oil and can be a substitute for petroleum based products that would help end plastic pollution’ she opined’.

According to Ms. Glasgow over a year now she has been researching industrial hemp and wonders why President Granger is taking so long to remove the barriers for the cultivation and processing of this valuable and versatile crop in Guyana.

Another patron Lloyd Smith pointed out that hemp is an eco- friendly alternative to producing food, oils, body care products, consumer and industrial textile, building materials and Indust

rial and technical products to name a few.

According to Mr. Smith hemp requires no harmful chemical such as pesticides and fungicides, grows extremely fast in any climate and also replenishes the soil with nutrients and nitrogen which helps control eroding top soil a serious agricultural problem in Guyana and globally.

‘Hemp absorbs C0 2 from the atmosphere and importantly leaves more trees to do the same and could actively begin to reduce greenhouse effect.