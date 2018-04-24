RHTYSC, MS 28th Awards Ceremony… All plans in place for Sunday’s event – Numerous sponsors on board

On Sunday 29th April, the Training Hall of the St. Francis Community Developers would come alive when Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS hosts its 28th Annual Award Ceremony. The Award Ceremony is expected to be the largest in the history of the Club and a total of $2.5M worth of prizes, trophies, Medals, framed certificates, plaques and special prizes are expected to be shared out to over 60 Club Members, Retired Teachers, Outstanding Teachers, Student of the Year and Law Enforcement Officer. Nine outstanding Guyanese would also be honoured with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS highest award -”The Dolphin Award of Excellence”.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who is spearheading the planning of the event along with Vice President Mark Papannah and Asst Secretary Simon Naidu, has disclosed that all plans are in place for a highly successful affair. Patron of the RHTY&SC, President David Granger is expected the deliver the Feature Address, while Mayor Vijai Ramoo, Regional Chairman David Armogan, Director of Sports Christopher Jones and Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club President Keith Foster would also make remarks.

Among the Awardees of the Dolphin Award of Excellence would be GWI Chief Executive Officer Dr. Richard Van West Charles, Minister Simona Broomes, Businessman Bishwa Panday, Cricketer Roger Harper, Attorney-at-Law Arudranauth Gossai, Banker Harry Dass Ghaness, Poonai Bhiroog, Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs and NBS Deputy CEO Anil Beharry. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would also be sharing out over $1M in donations to groups and cricket clubs in Berbice as part of its Patron’s Fund.

The Club over the last two weeks has been able to attract support from numerous donors for the Award Ceremony. These include Sueria Manufacturing, Bakewell, A.H & L Kissoon, Chief Brand, Colin Elcock, Namilco, Royal Jewel House, Bounty Farm, Starr Computer, Farfan & Mendes, Kings Jewellery World, HA Snacks, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Sports Commission, The Gift Centre, John Lewis Styles, Ronald Williams, Factory Price, Elizabeth Styles, Bissan Trading, P & P Insurance, Nand Persaud Ltd, Roger Harper, Bibi Travel Service, Nermala Hussain, Ryan Tillack, Sham Grocery, Dan Milk Powder and Pike Grocery among others.

Among the prizes to be shared out are gold jewellery, household utencils, kitchen utencils, bicycles, Trips to Resorts, cricket gears, cellphones, food hampers, cosmetics hampers, beverage hampers, electronic gadgets and designer clothing among others. The Award Committee has shortlisted National Junior Cricketers Kevin Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson for the Prestigious Cricketer of the Year Award, while other Awardees expected to be honoured include Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Mariam Samaroo, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Eon Hooper, Clinton Pestano and Shabika Gajnabi. Club Captain Shawn Pereira would receive the Benefit Year Award, while Mark Papannah, Ravindranauth Kissoonlall, Keith Hicks, Joel Pike, Elizabeth Brusch, Lucy Pike, Simon Naidu, Navin Raghoo, Pamela Brusch and Sunil Madrimootoo would be honoured form their dedication to the Club.

One of the high point of the Award Ceremony is expected to be a comprehensive Report of the Work of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS by the Secretary/CEO, while major plans for 2018 would be unveiled. The Club in 2017 successfully completed a record 712 activities/programmes under a wide range of activities.