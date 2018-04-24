Port Mourant Training Center 1 win Aswell Mohabir Volleyball Competition in Berbice – Corriverton Jets win female title

The Port Mourant Training Center (PMTC 1) One team defeated their Port Mourant Training Center (PMTC 2) Two counterparts to take the annual Aswell Mohabir inter club Volleyball tournament which was played recently at the Blairmont Community Center, West Bank Berbice. The tournament, which was organised by the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA), saw six male teams and two females teams participated in the day’s competition.

Apart from the two finalists the other male teams that participated were Port Mourant Jaguars, Blairmont Vikings, Corriverton Jets and Guysuco Training Center/ Port Mourant (GTCPM) teams. On the distaff side the participants were Corriverton Jets and Port Mourant Females.

In the male final, GTCPM1 defeated PMTC 2 by a 2-0 margin 25 – 22, 25- 19. Although the result was 2-0 the games were keenly contested with a number of spectacular plays. Port Mourant Jaguars edged past the Blairmont Vikings to cop the 3rd place trophy, while GTCPM and Corriverton Jets were eliminated in the first from their respective zones.

Two female teams Corriverton Jets and Port Mourant Females participated in an all fours match which was delayed due to heavy rain with the Jets winning 30 to 28 in another close encounter.

In the presentation ceremony that followed the first place trophy was presented to PMTC1, while PMTC 2 collected theirs for finishing second. Among the individual awards, national player Devendra Latchman continues his hard work by copping awards for being the most valuable player and the best setter on show. Shemroy Ross was adjudged the best spiker on display, while Dayimon Al Ahamad received his award for being the best Libero.

On the female side the winning trophy went to the Jets, while the runner up trophy was presented to Port Mourant females. Best spiker trophy went to Candacy Mentore of Port Mourant while the best setter went to Ameshia Mohabir of Jets and most valuable player award to Telissa Williams also of Jets.