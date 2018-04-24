Plumber remanded for shooting at policeman

A 25-year-old plumber, who allegedly discharged a firearm in the direction of a police officer, after he tried to apprehend him, was yesterday remanded to prison on three charges.

Keron Hinds of Smyth Street, Werk-en-rust, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge alleged that on April 16 at Fifth Street, Alberttown, he had in his possession one Taurus Pistol firearm, without being a licensed firearm holder.

It was further alleged that on the same day in question and at the same location he had in his possession five rounds of ammunition, without being a licensed firearm holder.

The last charge alleged that on the same day in question and at the same location, Hinds discharged a firearm in a public place.

Hinds’ attorney told the court that his client and a few of his friends were at the seawall when a party of police officers started chasing him and he decided to run because a few years ago his father was reportedly killed by a police officer, and he was fearful for his life.

However, Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore strongly objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty of the offence.

The court heard that on the day in question, police received a telephone call stating that someone was discharging rounds at the seawall and the caller give a description of the person.

Police officers on patrol duty in the area at Fifth Street, Alberttown, saw Hinds, who matched the description.

The court heard that Hinds, upon seeing the police, started to run and police constable Holder pursued him. Hinds allegedly turned around when he was about 10 feet away from the officer and discharged a firearm in his direction.

Others ranks then pursued Hinds and they saw him throwing an object under a car. He was then apprehended and was taken back to the car where a search was conducted under the vehicle and the firearm was discovered.

Hinds was then arrested and escorted to the Police Station where he denied the allegations.

The Magistrate, after listening to the Prosecutor, remanded the defendant to prison and instructed him to make his next court appearance on May 15.